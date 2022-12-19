Asymchem Announces Opening of R&D site near Boston, Massachusetts

TEDA TIANJIN, P.R. China, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Asymchem Laboratories (Tianjin) Co., Ltd. (stock code: 002821.SZ/6821.HK) ("Asymchem"), a leading CDMO serving the global pharmaceutical and biotech industry, announced today their opening of a new site in Woburn, Massachusetts – Asymchem Boston, a wholly owned subsidiary of Asymchem Group, as an important step to expand Asymchem's global footprint. The new Boston site is focused on providing early-stage R&D services including chemical process development, pre-formulation study and formulation development for small molecules, peptides, and oligonucleotides.

After establishing the location in August 2022, the site is now ready for full operation. Currently there is 6000 sqft of existing lab space that includes process and analytical labs, and space to expand in an additional 4500 sqft. Solid characterization and pre-formulation labs will be ready in Q1 2023. By Q3 2023 continued expansion will include a fully functional kilo-lab, formulation R&D, and oligonucleotide and peptide lab to support drug substance and drug product development and non-GMP production.

Asymchem Boston not only provides direct service to biotech clients, but also serves as a liaison between its China-based manufacture sites and the company's partners. Though the site's current focus is on small molecules, it will soon engage with more oligonucleotide and peptide work within the next year. From medicinal chemistry support to IND-enabling, the site will be equipped with the capacity to assist in early-stage process development for both drug substance and drug product.

"Asymchem has been working diligently in recent years to bring biotech clients an even more well-rounded CMC experience when managing early-stage projects. The company's expansion to Boston has become an integral part of this journey to better serve Asymchem's national and global partners." said, Dr. Hao Hong, Chief Executive Officer of Asymchem Group.

About Asymchem

Founded in 1999, Asymchem (stock code: 002821.SZ/6821HKE) is a leading global integrated Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) providing innovative drug R&D and manufacturing. Asymchem is supported by 9500 employees based in PR China, US, and EU. Our mission is to be an essential player in the global pharmaceutical supply chain supporting drug development with innovative technological solutions in small molecule drug development and production.

