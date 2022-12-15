Stork Club Announces the First Gender-Inclusive Reproductive Hormone Therapy Coverage to Address Growing Demand

Leading family-building management solution is the only employer-sponsored program to close gaps in hormone therapy care for all genders: menopause, hormonal health optimization and gender-affirming care

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stork Club , a pioneering family-building benefits solution, today announced its Reproductive Hormone Therapy program that allows employers to extend inclusive healthcare access to their employees. The program closes large gaps in reproductive care for all genders, including support for menopause, hormone health optimization and gender-affirming hormone replacement therapy for people in transition. By launching this program, Stork Club further extends its gender-inclusive family-building care that already covers fertility, maternity and parental care.

(PRNewswire)

All individuals with ovaries can experience a menopausal transition and may struggle with hot flashes, insomnia, moodiness, irritability and depression. People with such hormone transition account for nearly 20% of the workforce . Similarly, 40% of men aged 45 or older have low testosterone levels — which can result in low energy levels, fatigue and depressed feelings. The majority of people who experience these symptoms find it challenging to navigate care options on their own. Unlike legacy solutions, Stork Club provides an easy-to-navigate online program with access to telehealth visits, personalized prescriptions shipped to a patient's door and regular check ups, all covered by an employer.

While regular hormonal changes affect everyone, it's more challenging for LGBTQ+ individuals as they face significant health disparities compared to their peers. Transgender and nonbinary adults are also at increased risk for mental health issues, substance use and suicide. Stork Club's solution includes personalized gender-affirming care to support this group.

"It's critical that we evolve healthcare support to meet the needs of modern society. Inclusivity is no longer a word we can hide behind, but a must-have criteria for every business and their people. At Stork Club, we work closely with leading employers and healthcare consultants to help create solutions that enable employers to attract and retain top diverse talent by supporting each individual on their unique reproductive journey, whether it's fertility cryopreservation, IVF or gender-affirming therapy — all to help people build healthy families and thrive in life," said Jeni Mayorskaya, founder and CEO of Stork Club.

To provide high-quality care for Stork Club Hormone Therapy, the company has expanded its network of high-performing medical providers designated as Centers of Excellence across the United States by partnering with Plume and Opt Health , leading providers in the category. Both providers maintain high standards for vetting and training their clinical experts to ensure clinical excellence, culture and gender-sensitivity while providing care.

"We founded Plume to transform the healthcare experience for every trans life. For many of us, family planning is a vital and too often misunderstood part of that experience. That's why I'm proud to team up with Stork Club on a solution that appreciates the power of affirming care at every step," said Jerrica Kirkley, co-founder and chief medical officer at Plume.

This announcement comes on the heels of Stork Club's Travel Reimbursement Program , which covers travel for any reproductive healthcare that is unavailable in a member's area.

To learn more about Stork Club, visit www.joinstorkclub.com

About Stork Club

Stork Club modernizes access to inclusive family-building care for all and gives people the freedom to plan their future on their own terms. We extend traditional employer-sponsored benefits to provide access to support, personilized guidance and high-performing medical care and network of providers to achieve their family goals. Stork Club offers end-to-end solution with support at al stages of the jouyrney including natural conception, IVF, fertility preservation, adoption, surrogacy as well as prenatal and postpartum support, newborn care and return back to work coaching. Employers choose to add Stork Club to their benefits health plan to provide more inclusive support for their people while significantly reducing overall maternity costs ($130B per year in the US). Founded in 2018 and headquartered in San Francisco, Stork Club has raised $32.7M from investors including, General Catalyst, Bowery Capital, and Slow Ventures. To learn more visit: joinstorkclub.com.

Media Contact

Kelsey O'Shaughnessy

BLASTmedia for Stork Club

press@joinstorkclub.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stork Club