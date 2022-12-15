MONDRIAN CANNES - THE FIRST MONDRIAN HOTEL IN FRANCE - REVEALS MARCH 2023 OPENING

The 75-room beachfront hotel at the heart of the Côte-d'Azur beach scene is now accepting reservations

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ennismore today announces Mondrian Cannes , the first Mondrian hotel in France, will open in March 2023. The hotel will open on the site of the town's oldest luxury hotel, formerly Grand Hotel Cannes. Following an extensive renovation, the new luxury lifestyle hotel will feature 75 guest rooms including three suites, state-of-the-art meeting and event facilities, Hyde Beach Cannes, and a new innovative culinary concept yet to be announced. Mondrian Cannes features a much coveted, prime oceanfront location including a private beach and is the only hotel on the legendary boulevard de La Croisette with its own gardens and direct access to the rue d'Antibes shopping district.

Known for groundbreaking design and progressive programming, Mondrian hotels are sought after lifestyle destinations located in the heart of the world's most exciting cultural scenes. Mondrian is part of Ennismore, the fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart.

Hugues Raybaud, General Manager of Mondrian Cannes, states, "We look forward to welcoming Mondrian. Its innovative and vibrant concept will perfectly fit into our new living and sharing venues, which will delight Cannois and all our guests."

Chadi Farhat, Brand Chief Operating Officer, Mondrian at Ennismore, states, "We're excited to introduce the Mondrian brand to France with Mondrian Cannes, a stunning hotel poised to be the cultural epicenter of artistic design and culinary innovation at the heart of the French Riviera. The hotel's iconic history, combined with modern day elegance and artistry, will offer the ideal seaside retreat for guests seeking the very best of the Côte-d'Azur."

The Mondrian brand is rooted in culture, design and artistry, which can be felt throughout every space of Mondrian Cannes with its airy interiors that welcome an incredible amount of natural light. The beachfront hotel features over 50,000 feet of gardens, as well as a terrace that will host 150 seats, providing guests the opportunity to experience the Croisette from a unique viewpoint. Mondrian Cannes has 75 guestrooms, each with a minimum of 380-square-feet, including three suites, much-coveted meeting and event facilities, and a fitness center.

Guests will also enjoy a private beach concept: Hyde Beach Cannes , in addition to a soon to be announced new culinary concept. Hyde Beach Cannes has played host to some of the world's most famous festivals, fashion and film stars, and will offer the most vibrant spot in the Côte-d'Azur beach scene. Hyde Beach Cannes brings the perfect place to relax and lounge, enjoy a delicious menu of fresh Mediterranean dishes, sip the hours away with hand-crafted cocktails and enjoy luxurious waterside daybeds.

Mondrian Cannes is located at 45 Boulevard de la Croisette, 06400 Cannes, France. The hotel is currently accepting reservations. For more information and to book, visit mondriancannes.com.

ABOUT ENNISMORE

Ennismore is a creative hospitality company with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. It curates and manages unique properties and experiences in some of the most exciting destinations worldwide.

Founded in 2011 by entrepreneur Sharan Pasricha, Ennismore and Accor entered a joint venture in 2021 to create a new autonomous entity, with Accor holding a majority shareholding. Creating the world's fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company, it brings together Ennismore's know-how in building brands with creative storytelling, design, and authentic experiences, with Accor's wealth of knowledge in delivering scale, network growth and distribution.

Under Sharan Pasricha, Founder & Co-CEO, and Gaurav Bhushan, Co-CEO, Ennismore comprises 14 brands - with 100 operating properties and a further 160 in the pipeline - and a collection of over 150 culturally relevant and diverse restaurants and nightlife destinations.

Ennismore puts innovation at the centre of everything it does, with four dedicated in-house specialist studios, which obsess every guest touchpoint, including Carte Blanched – a fully integrated F&B concept platform; a creative studio of interior and graphic designers; a digital product and tech innovation lab, and a partnerships and collaborations division.

Ennismore has been included in Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies lists in 2020 and 2021; ranked#29 in FT1000: Europe's Fastest-Growing Companies; and is part of FT Future 100 - the UK's fastest-growing businesses that are shaping the future of their sector.

The Ennismore brands: 21c Museum Hotel, 25hours Hotels, Delano, Gleneagles, Hyde, JO&JOE, Mama Shelter, Mondrian, Morgans Originals, SLS, SO/, The Hoxton, TRIBE and Working From.

ABOUT MONDRIAN HOTELS & RESIDENCES

Mondrian is more than a hotel: it's a way of travel. Known for its groundbreaking design and progressive programming it is a "must" destination for locals or travelers. Mondrian is always at the heart of the most exciting cultural scenes in the world, serving up innovation and creativity for everyone. Mondrian provides a playful framework so that guests and locals alike can immerse themselves in the culture of each city it inhabits. Design is at the center of the Mondrian experience with hotels designed by some of the world's most famous architects and designers, including Philippe Starck and Marcel Wanders. With six properties in Los Angeles, Miami, New York, London, Doha and Seoul, the brand is experiencing tremendous growth with upcoming openings in Mexico City, Singapore, Bordeaux, Cannes, Ibiza, Australia's Gold Coast and more. MondrianHotels.com

Mondrian Hotels & Residences is part of Ennismore, a creative hospitality company rooted in culture and community, with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. Formed in 2021, Ennismore is a joint venture with Accor, which holds a majority shareholding. ennismore.com

