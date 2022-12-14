EOG Resources to Present at Upcoming Conference

HOUSTON, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) is scheduled to present at the Goldman Sachs Global Energy and Clean Technology Conference at 11:40 a.m. Central time (12:40 p.m. Eastern time) on Friday, January 6. Ezra Y. Yacob, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present on behalf of EOG.
Please visit the Investors/Events & Presentations page on the EOG website to access live webcasts and any available replays for up to one year.
About EOG
EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States and Trinidad. To learn more visit www.eogresources.com.
