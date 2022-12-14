BUSINESS ARCHITECTURE QUICK GUIDE™ NOW AVAILABLE FROM THE BUSINESS ARCHITECTURE GUILD®

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Architecture Guild®, an international community of business architecture practitioners, with members in over 100 countries, today announced that the Business Architecture Quick Guide™ is now available on the Guild's website.

Quick Start Guide available to help business and IT leaders leverage business architecture for strategy execution

The Business Architecture Quick Guide was written to help business professionals and early-stage practitioners learn about and leverage the value of business architecture for strategy execution. Designed to demystify business architecture, the Quick Guide represents the collective experiences of a worldwide community of practitioners sharing best practices needed to address complex business challenges and deploy a shared vision.

From engaging in business model transformation and regulatory compliance to enhancing customer experience and streamlining issue resolution, as economic pressure and demand for innovation accelerate, the ability to validate strategic direction and foster innovation with efficiency is critical. Previously available on Amazon, the Quick Guide is free to Guild members and available at a reduced price for nonmembers seeking to understand business architecture's benefits, usage scenarios, and how to get started.

William Ulrich, Guild President and Co-founder said, "We are always looking for new ways to demonstrate the benefits of business architecture, particularly to senior business leaders, and are pleased to offer the Quick Guide as a readily accessible download to our members and the broader business community. The Guild is grateful to the ever-expanding community of practitioners that have adopted business architecture and continue to inspire others to do the same."

Future editions of the Quick Guide are under consideration to reflect the growing maturity of the business architecture discipline and global community of practice.

About the Business Architecture Guild®

The Business Architecture Guild® is an international, not-for-profit, member-based association that provides valuable resources to business leaders, practitioners, and others interested in the field. The Business Architecture Guild® is the source for A Guide to the Business Architecture Body of Knowledge® (BIZBOK® Guide) and exclusive provider of the Certified Business Architect® certification program.

