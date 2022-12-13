Sharethrough Ranked the Most Secure Supply-Side Platform by Confiant

To protect publishers and consumers from bad actors and prevent wasted ad spend, Sharethrough works with Confiant to scan for and remove infected ads

MONTREAL, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharethrough , one of the top global independent omnichannel ad exchanges, announced today that it was ranked the most secure supply-side platform (SSP) in Q3 2022 by global ad tech security and threat intelligence solutions provider Confiant . Every six months, Confiant releases its Malvertising and Ad Quality Index (MAQ) to compare the security and quality of SSPs, as well as provide insight into new malicious advertising schemes.

According to Confiant, one in every 500 ads is from a cybercriminal. Once the harmful code is snuck onto an ad creative, it can go undetected for hours or days in the bidstream. To combat this, Sharethrough worked alongside Confiant to build a service that sits next to the Sharethrough Exchange and scans the same creative periodically for infected ads. Through Confiant's advanced API systems and algorithms, it can indicate whether an ad creative is infected with malicious code. If an ad creative is flagged as malicious, Sharethrough promptly removes it before it can make its way to publishers' sites and users' devices.

"This recognition from Confiant is an incredible achievement and an honest reflection of our commitment to stopping malicious advertising in its tracks," said Luc Marsolais, COO of Sharethrough. "At a time when malvertising can strike at any moment, we must be vigilant and prioritize protecting advertisers, publishers and consumers from bad actors. Protecting a publisher's site reputation and ensuring advertiser spend isn't being squandered with hijacked creatives is paramount to Sharethrough's mission of creating a safer and cleaner digital advertising ecosystem."

In Q3 2022, the global weighted average of SSP security violations was 0.17%. Sharethrough's efforts to mitigate security threats resulted in it having the lowest security valuation rate among SSPs at 0.002%. To compile the MAQ Index, Confiant analyzed a normalized sample of more than 400 billion ad impressions monitored throughout Q3 2022, across tens of thousands of premium websites and apps.

"Sharethrough has been an incredible partner as we continue our mission to make the digital world safe for everyone," said John Murphy, Chief Strategy Officer at Confiant. "Our real-time verification technology has enabled us to successfully take back control of users' ad experiences from bad actors and Sharethrough's dedication to mitigating security threats has been crucial in making the ecosystem more secure for all."

