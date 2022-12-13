New Data Highlights Workplace Stress for Urologists; LUGPA Looks Toward Solutions

Leading independent urology nonprofit explains efforts to reduce stress among urologists

CHICAGO, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Urologists have the most stressful job in the United States, according to recently released data from The Occupational Information Network (O*NET), part of the Department of Labor, which released rankings for 873 jobs in the United States. LUGPA, the national voice representing independent urology in the United States, is successfully working to address the variety of stressors that urologists face across the country.

The challenges and stress that urologists face stem in part from the escalating physician shortage in the United States, which has resulted in a significant demand for appointments, especially after many patients delayed care during the pandemic. This demand leads to longer wait times for urologic patients. Due to the number of retiring urologists, the workforce shortage is projected to become more severe over time, with a 2021 JAMA study estimating that there will be a continued decline in urologists per capita through 2060. Additionally, many practices are currently experiencing the effects of high inflation on top of the impending 4.5% Medicare Physician Fee Schedule (MPFS) payment cut.

LUGPA is working to decrease stress within the urology field. The organization provides members with a variety of tools, including practice management resources. LUGPA also participates in advocacy efforts to reduce regulatory burdens and to level the playing field between hospital and independent physician reimbursement. Additionally, LUGPA supports young urology residents by providing them with networking opportunities and educational resources as they approach their transition to full-time practice.

"Multiple factors, including the escalating physician shortage in the United States, the high stakes decisions that urologists must make every day, the regulatory burdens and the decrease in financial reimbursement from CMS, create an increasingly stressful environment for urologists and their patients," said Evan R. Goldfischer, M.D., president of LUGPA. "LUGPA has made tremendous strides in addressing these issues and strengthening the field of independent urology, and we will continue expanding our efforts to reduce stress for urologists and create the best possible environment for them to be successful."

With these active challenges, urologists also must deal calmly and effectively with high-stress situations. This skillset is what enables urologists to clearly advise patients on next steps in life-or-death situations, including the diagnosis and treatment of prostate and bladder cancers.

"As independent urologists, we are trusted to counsel, diagnose and treat patients in medical situations that are incredibly personal and sometimes frightening," Goldfischer said. "This aspect of the field means that we must develop a significant level of trust with patients and create meaningful patient-provider relationships, which is a large part of what makes the specialty so rewarding. Urologists also must have the ability to communicate with patients with the utmost level of respect, patience and transparency."

About LUGPA

LUGPA is the only nonprofit urology trade association in the US. Since its founding in 2008, LUGPA has earned national recognition in the pursuit of its mission to preserve and advance the independent practice of urology while demonstrating quality and value to patients, vendors, third-party payors, legislators and regulatory agencies. The robust resources LUGPA provides help member groups to meet the challenges of independent practice in today's rapidly changing healthcare marketplace. For more information, visit www.lugpa.org

