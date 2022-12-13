Meridian Supports Michigan Communities This Holiday Season

Partnership with Salvation Army in Benton Harbor to provide holiday meals for 700 families

Meridian Employees to Adopt 10 Detroit families through Matrix Human Services' Annual "Adopt a Family" Angel Tree Program

DETROIT, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meridian and its community partners have teamed up to help Michigan families enjoy a holiday meal together and provide gifts for children in need.

Families both in Michigan and across the nation have struggled with inflation and soaring grocery bills. This has been particularly challenging for citizens in the city of Benton Harbor, which is considered a food desert and has a poverty rate of nearly 45%, according to U.S. Census data.

Partnering with Salvation Army to Provide Holiday Meals in Benton Harbor

This year, Meridian is partnering with the Salvation Army in Benton Harbor, Michigan to provide Christmas meals for up to 700 participating families. Each family will receive a seven-pound shank ham and sides of macaroni and cheese and canned green beans. Registered families will pick up their meals beginning Dec. 13 at the Salvation Army's Benton Harbor location at 233 Michigan Street.

"Everyone should be able to enjoy the holidays without having to worry if their family will have enough to eat or if their child will have a toy under the tree," said Patty Graham, Meridian Plan President & CEO for Michigan. "That's why Meridian wants to help ensure we're supporting the needs of our communities this holiday season."

Mario Bledsoe, Lieutenant/Co-Pastor at the Salvation Army's office in Benton Harbor said Meridian's donation of Christmas meals for individuals and families will lift spirits this holiday season, especially for those it serves in West Berrien and Van Buren County.

"Meridian's meal donation will have a major impact on our community," said Bledsoe. "We've seen an increase in assisting the community with food pantry items, meat, dairy, and clothes. With Meridian's donation, not only will people feel appreciated for Christmas dinner, but they will know that someone cares about their wellbeing."

Addressing Food Insecurity in Detroit and Flint

Feeding America West Michigan, part of a nationwide network aimed at ending hunger in the U.S., estimates 1 in 8, or more than 290,000 people (including 65,000 children) in West Michigan and the Upper Peninsula are food insecure, meaning they don't have consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy life.

To help address food insecurity in these counties this holiday season, Meridian donated to Gleaners Community Food Bank in Detroit and Holiday Hope in Flint, which held a holiday party in November for 100 youth. Over 650 families received food distribution, resource vouchers, and other supplies during the event at Northwestern High School in Flint.

Meridian Employees Give Back to Families in Need

Meridian employees are also sponsoring 10 Detroit families through Matrix Human Services' annual "Adopt a Family" Angel Tree program. Meridian team members are fulfilling holiday wish lists for more than 70 children and will be purchasing hats, coats, pajamas, children's bedding, household items, and various age-appropriate toys. Meridian employees will wrap and deliver the gifts to Matrix.

Meridian has been Matrix's Angel Tree program's largest corporate sponsor for close to a decade.

"Meridian's participation through the years has helped almost 200 families make life for their children more joyous," said Joseph Shannon, an attorney at Bodman PLC who serves as co-chair of Matrix's "Adopt a Family" Angel Tree program. "Matrix and the Adopt a Family committee are very thankful for Meridian's support."

On Dec. 17, a luncheon will be held at Matrix's eastside location where families will have a chance to meet their sponsors in person and receive their gift-wrapped presents. Santa will also stop by for a photo with children. Families who cannot attend the luncheon will have gifts delivered to their house before Christmas.

About Meridian

Meridian of Michigan provides government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors, and individuals with complex medical needs primarily through Medicaid (Meridian), Medicare Advantage (Wellcare), Medicare-Medicaid Plans (MeridianComplete), and the Health Insurance Marketplace (Ambetter from Meridian). Meridian is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information about Meridian, visit https://www.mimeridian.com.

