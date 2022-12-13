LUXIT Group Acquires Tennessee Lighting Manufacturing Facility from Proper Group

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global automotive lighting supplier LUXIT Group (LUXIT), an affiliate of New Water Capital Partners I L.P. (New Water), has acquired a manufacturing facility in Pulaski, Tennessee, from Proper Group International, LLC.

Strategic acquisition further adds to LUXIT's vertical integration strategy and will help company reach critical size

The Pulaski facility, which began operations in 2016, will further expand LUXIT's manufacturing presence in the United States. The 88,000-square-foot facility employs 140 people and is fully dedicated to lighting products and technologies. It will add multi-color injection molding, anti-fog and hard coating, as well as assembly capabilities in a strategic location close to many of LUXIT's customers.

Proper Group's established position in complex tooling and manufacturing of sub-assemblies makes this acquisition an ideal complement for the LUXIT Group. "With this acquisition, we are confirming our position as the North American leader for small lamp and auxiliary lighting," said LUXIT Group CEO Stephane Vedie. "We are adding capacity to support our rapid growth."

Michael Mualem, president of Proper Group Manufacturing, said, "The acquisition of the lighting business by LUXIT Group is a great fit and an exciting opportunity for the Pulaski team. As part of LUXIT Group, additional profitable growth opportunities will be generated based on the strong combined product knowledge and manufacturing technologies."

"This strategic acquisition further adds to our vertical integration strategy and will also help us reach critical size with key customers," Vedie added. "We are confident that we will be able to better serve our current customers as well as offer a logistics advantage to new customers that would not have been possible without this next step."

About LUXIT Group

LUXIT Group (LUXITGroup.com) is a global automotive lighting supplier. LUXIT's Tier 1 division is an established North American provider of small lamps and auxiliary lighting, bringing innovative solutions to OEM customers. Its Tier 2 division is a global supplier to lighting, headlamp and rear lamp Tier 1s. With its unique combination of processes and know-how, the Tier 2 offering includes complex die casting, thixomolding, plastic injection, metallization and electronics assembly.

LUXIT Group's full vertical integration and unique capabilities create a competitive advantage in cost, logistics, and time to market. Headquartered in Farmington Hills, Mich., LUXIT Group has technical centers located in Irvine, Calif., and Largo, Fla., with manufacturing facilities in the United States, Taiwan, and China.

