JRE Partners® Taps Davidson Hospitality Group to Manage 21c Museum Hotel Chicago

ATLANTA, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Davidson Hospitality Group, recently ranked #1 in Guest Satisfaction among Third-Party Hotel Management Companies by J.D. Power, has been selected to operate 21c Museum Hotel Chicago under its lifestyle operating vertical, Pivot. Located just steps from the famous Magnificent Mile shopping district in River North Chicago, 21c Museum Hotel Chicago is a multi-venue museum and 297 room boutique hotel featuring 106 suites. 21c welcomes both visitors and the local community to enjoy the curated exhibitions, cultural programming, and culinary offerings at Lure Fishbar.

"We are excited to expand our footprint in the Windy City with the addition of this truly dynamic lifestyle hotel, which enriches the travel experience through art," said Davidson Hospitality Group Chief Executive Officer & President Thom Geshay. "This marks the first of hopefully many more fruitful endeavors with JRE Partners. We look forward to delivering upon our promise to create exceptional value, infuse heart, and deliver industry-leading services to our team members and guests."

"It was important for us to identify a management company with a deep-rooted passion for continuous innovation that caters to today's independent traveler, and Pivot offers just that," said Mike Tompkins, Director, JRE Partners. "Through our partnership, our goal is to bolster 21c Museum Hotel Chicago as a multi-venue destination for consumers of global culture and elevate the already standout programming and exhibitions."

More than a hotel, 21c Museum Hotel Chicago is a true artistic sanctuary between boutique hotel and museum, a perfect blend of design & history and the pioneering vision and innovative spirit of 21c. The property has 10,000 square feet of meeting and event space, curated with contemporary works of art that the public can enjoy when they are not reserved. Earlier in 2022, 21c Museum Hotel Chicago unveiled a new on-site exhibition, Pop Stars! Popular Culture and Contemporary Art, open to the public. Featuring notable works by Kehinde Wiley, Nick Cave, and Mickalene Thomas, among others, this multi-media exhibition explores the evolution of both popular culture, and the legacy of 20th-century Pop Art. The exhibitions presented at 21c Museum Hotel Chicago are curated by 21c's Chief Curator, Alice Gray Stites. Internationally renowned photographer and entrepreneur Nigel Barker serves as the property's creative director, developing and overseeing several experience-based event programming and design initiatives.

"Our brand stands firmly on the belief that art can be a vital part of daily life," said Sarah Robbins, Chief Operating Officer, 21c Museum Hotels. "We are delighted to collaborate with the Pivot team in order to elevate 21c Museum Hotel Chicago as the center for culture, community, genuine hospitality, and artistic expression."

In Chicago, Pivot currently operates Hotel Zachary at Gallagher Way, A Tribute Portfolio Hotel. Other prolific hotels in the portfolio include Emery, Autograph Collection in Minneapolis, MN; The Fontaine in Kansas City, MO; Kimpton Cottonwood Hotel in Omaha, NE; The Alexander in Indianapolis, IN and more.

About Davidson Hospitality Group

Davidson Hospitality Group is an award-winning, full-service hospitality management company comprised of 85 existing hotels and resorts; more than 200 restaurants, bars and lounges; and more than 1.5 million square feet of meeting space across the United States. A trusted partner and preferred operator for Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Kimpton, Margaritaville, and Nobu, Davidson offers a unique entrepreneurial management style and owners' mentality that provides the individualized personal service of a small company, enhanced by the breadth and depth of skill and experience of a larger company. In keeping with the company's heritage of delivering value, Davidson Hospitality Group is comprised of four highly specialized operating verticals: Davidson Hotels, Pivot, Davidson Resorts and Davidson Restaurant Group. In 2022, Davidson Hospitality Group was ranked #1 in Guest Satisfaction among Third-Party Hotel Management Companies by J.D. Power. For more information, visit www.davidsonhospitality.com. Follow us on Instagram: @davidsonhospitality and Twitter: @DavidsonHospGrp. Like us on Facebook: @DavidsonHospitalityGroup. Connect with us on LinkedIn: @DavidsonHospitalityGroup. #DavidsonHospitality

About JRE Partners

Based in New York City, JRE Partners is a privately owned and operated real estate investment management business with expertise in real estate acquisition, development/redevelopment, financing, operations, marketing, and capital markets. Formed in 2022, JRE Partners is the successor operating business to Junius Real Estate Partners, a direct real estate investment division established within J.P. Morgan in 2011. JRE Partners originates and manages direct investments in U.S. commercial and residential real estate through managed investment funds on behalf of a global investor base.

About 21c Museum Hotels

21c Museum Hotels, an award-winning hospitality company based in Louisville, Kentucky, is pushing the boundaries of both the museum and hotel worlds to create a new kind of travel experience. The company was founded as a single property by contemporary art collectors and preservationists Laura Lee Brown and Steve Wilson, whose mission was to share innovative contemporary art with the public and participate in the revitalization of downtown Louisville. The couple opened the first 21c in 2006 along downtown's West Main Street, rehabilitating a series of 19th century warehouses to create a union of genuine hospitality, thoughtful design and culinary creativity — all anchored by a contemporary art museum. Today, guests can enjoy nine 21c Museum Hotels in Louisville, Kentucky; Cincinnati, Ohio; Bentonville, Arkansas; Durham, North Carolina; Lexington, Kentucky; Nashville, Tennessee, Oklahoma City; Oklahoma; Kansas City, Missouri and Chicago, Illinois. 21c projects are also under development in St. Louis, Missouri. The company is equally focused on creating unique, chef-driven restaurants that are as much a part of the community as each hotel. For more information, visit 21cmuseumhotels.com.

