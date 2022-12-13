Firefly Launches Open Source Project 'AIaC' to Generate AI-powered Infrastructure-as-Code

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Firefly , the Cloud Asset Management solution dedicated to CloudOps teams, released today AIaC - AI-powered Infrastructure-as-Code(IaC) and configuration generator. AIaC is an open-source project based on OpenAI, which allows users to generate code using natural language through the command line interface(CLI).

Infrastructure-as-Code(IaC) is a critical aspect of modern DevOps and Platform Engineering, allowing teams to automate the provisioning and management of their infrastructure. However, creating and maintaining IaC can be time-consuming and error-prone. That's where AIaC comes in.

Using AIaC, users can simply type in the desired configuration for their infrastructure, and AIaC will automatically generate the corresponding IaC code templates, code comments, and execution instructions. This eliminates the need for manual coding and allows users to quickly and easily create and update their infrastructure directly from the command line.

"As someone that used be a DevOps Manager for over a decade, I know that Infrastructure Managers are always looking for ways to streamline and automate processes. AIaC is a game-changer for DevOps, SRE and Platform Engineering teams all over the world. I am excited to see how this tool will continue to evolve and what other members of the community will build with it." says Eran Bibi, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at Firefly.

AIaC can generate a wide range of IaC code, including CloudFormation, Terraform, Pulumi, Helm Chart, and Dockerfiles. In addition, AIaC can generate CI/CD pipelines and workflows configuration and even Shell Scripts. This makes it an incredibly versatile and powerful tool for DevOps and Platform teams.

Earlier this year, Firefly also launched the open-source project ValidIaC , which helps developers validate the syntax, security, costs, and graph for IaC resources.

Get started with AIaC today: https://aiac.dev/

