CerpassRX Announces Great Place to Work Certification

DALLAS, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine have honored CerpassRx as one of the 2022 Best Workplaces in Health Care™. This is CerpassRx's 2nd time being named to this prestigious list, this year coming in at 20th place. Earning a spot means that CerpassRx is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

The Best Workplaces in Health Care award is based on analysis of survey responses from over 161,000 current employees in the health care industry. In that survey, 96% of CerpassRx's employees said CerpassRx is a great place to work. This number is 39% higher than the average U.S. company.

CerpassRx invests in their employees, building a strong work culture that cultivates innovation, success, transformation, and growth. Recent examples of initiatives that demonstrate how CerpassRx puts their employees first include:

COLLABORATION: The CerpassRx Fun Team committee is built on collaboration, hosting quarterly all-inclusive, festive in person and virtual team building events. Additionally, CerpassRx partners with charities, such as Community Partners of Dallas, raising money for children's holiday gifts and essential packages when children go into a fostering program.

ACCOUNTABILITY: CerpassRx recognizes employee performance by providing quarterly and annual monetary awards to employees that demonstrate hard work, cultural interaction, superior levels of performance, and surpassing their daily responsibilities. Investing in the CerpassRx team is one of their top priorities.

PASSION: Passion for their employees is the formula for their success. The CerpassRx leadership team continuously evaluates opportunities to enhance employee benefits, providing employees with a family first environment.

EMPOWERING: CerpassRx empowers their employees personally and professionally by providing enhanced benefits such as free fitness memberships, superior health benefits, 401K match, continued education reimbursement, flexible PTO, etc.

"Our belief is that no company can succeed without creating an environment where employees feel empowered to turn knowledge into action, motivated to achieve better results both personally and professionally, and inspired to make a difference for our clients and members. Beliefs determine our actions. Our employees are the backbone of this organization. How we treat and value our employees impacts everything." - Eric Yonkus, President, and Chief Operating Officer.

About CerpassRx

CerpassRx is a leading pharmacy benefit management company based in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas. CerpassRx provides clients with innovative, flexible, and unsurpassed pharmacy benefit management services. Visit www.cerpassrx.com for more information.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

