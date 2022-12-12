Reckitt Selects Amperity to Maximize the Value of First-Party Data at Scale

Global consumer products company behind Lysol, Air Wick and Enfamil deploys customer data platform to build long-term customer loyalty and drive revenue

SEATTLE, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amperity , the leading Enterprise Customer Data Platform (CDP) for consumer brands, today announced Reckitt , a global consumer packaged goods company (CPG), has selected Amperity to maximize the value of its omnichannel customer data to deliver relevant, personalized customer experiences.

Combining first-party data and third-party data can have an immediate and significant impact for brands looking to truly understand their customers, and deliver highly-relevant experiences throughout the customer lifecycle. Amperity's integrations with leading platforms like Amazon and Facebook allow companies like Reckitt to reach more users, while enriching advertising campaigns through Amperity's insights on cross-channel behavior, data sciences scores and content affinities.

"Historically, CPGs have had very little access to first-party data making it incredibly difficult to truly know the customer and deliver relevant omnichannel experiences," said Barry Padgett, CEO at Amperity. "Reckitt understands the need to build their own customer relationships. By embracing a first-party data strategy, Reckitt now has access to accurate customer profiles that will exponentially strengthen their reach."

About Amperity

Amperity is the leading customer data platform (CDP) provider that helps companies put data to work to improve marketing performance, build long-term customer loyalty and drive revenue. Amperity's enterprise CDP is used by many of the world's most beloved brands, such as Alaska Airlines, Endeavour Drinks, Kendra Scott, Kroger, Lucky Brand, Planet Fitness, Seattle Sounders FC, Under Armour and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. For more information, please visit amperity.com or follow @Amperity .

