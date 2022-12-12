Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions Opens in Encinitas

New tech repair shop provides fast fixes for phones, tablets, laptops and more

ENCINITAS, Calif., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new electronics repair shop, Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions™, has opened in Encinitas at 191 North El Camino Real, Suite 109. The store offers professional fixes for most consumer electronics, from smartphones, tablets and computers to game consoles, smart speakers, drones and more.

While common repairs include cracked screens, battery issues and water damage, the company's repair experts have fixed millions of devices and can help with most any tech mishap, and many basic repairs can be completed in 45 minutes or less.

The store is locally owned by Nazir Fedahi.

"As an Encinitas resident myself, I saw a need in this area for access to a tech repair company that values excellent customer service and best-in-class work," Fedahi said. "Whether it's a cracked phone screen or a damaged device, we're looking forward to providing an essential repair service to our community of veterans, schools, hospitals, and other local businesses."

Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions stores offer repairs on all types of electronics, regardless of make or model, and the stores are trusted repair partners for many leading tech manufacturers. As a Samsung® authorized repair provider, the stores offer authorized repairs on all Galaxy® smartphone models. The stores' certified repair experts use genuine Samsung parts, tools and testing to ensure everything works properly after the device has been repaired, including water resistance. The stores also provide authorized repair services for Google Pixel™ smartphones and have access to Apple® genuine parts, tools and manuals as part of Apple's Independent Repair Provider network. Customers can book a repair appointment online or stop by the store for walk-in service.

The new Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions store brings the company's retail footprint to more than 750 locations across the U.S. Formerly known as uBreakiFix®, all U.S. locations are rebranding as Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions.

"We are excited to serve people in Encinitas with fast and affordable tech repair," said Dave Barbuto, CEO of Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions. "We all rely on our phones and laptops more than ever before, and our mission is bigger than repairing shattered screens and broken charge ports. We fix tech because people depend on it to stay connected to things that are important to them. I look forward to serving this community through our new location."

The new store is located at:

Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions

191 N El Camino Real Ste 109, Encinitas, CA 92024

(760) 642-3058

About Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions

Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions, formerly known as uBreakiFix, is the retail brand operated and franchised by a subsidiary of tech care company Asurion. As the world's leading tech care company, Asurion eliminates the fears and frustrations associated with technology to ensure its 300 million customers get the most out of their devices, appliances and connections. Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions stores specialize in the repair of consumer technology, including smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers and nearly everything in between. Asurion Tech Repair and Solutions repair experts fix cracked screens, software issues, camera issues and most other tech mishaps at more than 750 stores across the U.S. The stores provide fast, affordable fixes for nearly any device type, regardless of make or model, including authorized repairs for Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy smartphones.

