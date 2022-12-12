Astyra Corporation Recognized as One of America's Fastest Growing Inner-City Companies

Black-owned Staffing & Consulting Firm Celebrates 25th Year Anniversary with Another Award

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Astyra Corporation earned a spotlight on the Inner City 100 list for the second year in a row. The Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC) spotlights 100 fastest growing businesses located in inner cities annually. ICIC recognizes companies that experienced rapid growth as well as made meaningful impact and contribution within their communities. This award is an honor well received by Astyra for the fourth time.

Astyra previously earned a spot on Inc. Magazine 2022 Top 5,000 list and The RVA 25. In September, Astyra hosted a 25th anniversary celebration which included guest speakers Senator Tim Kaine, Mayor Levar Stoney, CEO of the Metro Business League Floyd Miller, and close friend Bill Cooper. Astyra's 25th year has been an awarding winning one!

"2022 has been a stellar year for us," Ken Ampy says. "The recognition we have received is a testament to our staff and the work they put in every day. This award is for them."

Headquartered downtown Richmond, Astyra has been a part of the community since 1997. Astyra provides staffing solutions by matching talented people with high-profile clients. Astyra specializes in Information Technology, Healthcare, Professional Services, and Call Center staffing. This year, Astyra staffed more than 300 talented people throughout the nation.

CEO Ken Ampy and President Sam Young are proud to be considered pillars in Richmond. They are advocates for advancement, inclusion, and diversity. Astyra has supported over 2 dozen community-based organizations.

"We are honored to receive this award." Sam Young says, "We are proud of the solutions that our consultants provide which help clients meet and exceed goals. Their dedication will continue to help Astyra grow here in Richmond."

About Astyra

Established in 1997, Astyra Corporation is an award-winning staffing and consulting firm located in Richmond, Virginia. They are experts in matching high skilled consultants to innovative business solutions. Their high-profile clients range from government agencies and financial institutions to major systems integrators. For more information, visit https://astyra.com/about-us/.

