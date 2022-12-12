AMERICAN CENTURY INVESTMENTS® RELEASES FINDINGS FROM WOMEN AND FINANCE SURVEY

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 70% of women feel like they are not saving enough – and 26% are not saving at all, according to new research by American Century Investments. The $210 billon* global asset manger recently released findings from its Women + Finance Survey. The study, which is part of the firm's ongoing commitment to elevate women, examines how women approach investing and causes that contribute to the gap between men and women. The study surveyed 1,007 women between the ages of 30 and 46.

"An investing gap leads to wealth disparity, and we want to equip women with tools to change this," said Sibil Patri, vice president, strategy and corporate development. "This study gives us a deeper understanding of the gap and better positions us to serve clients and help them gain financial independence."

Financial literacy and confidence is key factor in investing gap

Not knowing how much to save for the future is a big obstacle for women, according to the study. Twenty percent of women indicate they don't know how much they will need in the future, and over 70% of women express they are not saving enough. When it comes to saving in general, many women think they are behind – even among those who are saving. Fourty-four percent of women save less than $50K a year, and 26% aren't saving anything.

Time to empower women

Earlier this summer, American Century launched a campaign to empower women with financial knowledge. Women can pledge to make their financial wellbeing a priority. Those who sign the pledge gain access to personalized content, workshops and networking opportunities to equip them to set and reach their goals. American Century and National Women's Soccer League team Kansas City Current teamed up earlier this year to bring attention to the gap and encourage women to gain financial independence.

The full Women + Finance Survey, which includes additional findings, is separated by age. The full survey for women between the ages of 30 and 39 is here and women between the ages of 40 and 46 is here. Visit the website to learn more about the investing gap, plan an investing move, read investing insights or to sign the pledge.

Survey Methodology

The participant survey was conducted by Engine Insights in June 2022 and included 1,007 female respondents between the ages of 30 and 46. The data was weighted to reflect the demographic composition of the female population between the ages of 30 and 46.

About American Century Investments

American Century Investments is a leading global asset manager focused on delivering investment results and building long-term client relationships while supporting breakthrough medical research. Founded in 1958, American Century Investments' 1,400 employees serve financial professionals, institutions, corporations and individual investors from offices in New York; London; Frankfurt; Hong Kong; Sydney; Santa Clara, Calif.; and Kansas City, Mo. Jonathan S. Thomas is president and chief executive officer, and Victor Zhang serves as chief investment officer. Delivering investment results to clients enables American Century Investments to distribute over 40% of its dividends to the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, a 500-person, nonprofit basic biomedical research organization. The Institute owns more than 40% of American Century Investments and has received dividend payments of $1.87 billion since 2000. For more information about American Century Investments, visit www.americancentury.com.

*Assets under supervision as of 11/30/22.

