Infosec Institute Launches Free Holiday-Themed Resources to Prevent Organizations and Employees from Being "Hacked for the Holidays"

Cyber training resources help security leaders raise awareness and protect employees during the holiday scam season

MADISON, Wis., Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosec Institute, a leading cybersecurity education provider and part of Cengage Group, today announced free education resources to help organizations raise awareness among employees about cybersecurity risks during the busy holiday season when scams often occur. The free Hacked for the Holidays security awareness toolkit provides education on a range of topics, including IoT devices, travel security, fake delivery notifications, gift card scams and charity scams.

"As more holiday shopping is done online and work and home lines continued to be blurred, organizations need to be extra vigilant and ensure their employees are well aware of common holiday cybersecurity risks," said Jim Chilton, Chief Technology Officer at Cengage Group and General Manager for Infosec. "We're excited to offer free and fun resources to help organizations keep their business and employees cyber-safe this holiday season."

To help employees outsmart cybercrime during the holiday season (and beyond), Infosec has made the following resources available for free:

Hacked for the Holidays employee communication plan with instructions for engaging employees and leadership and email templates to help deliver a professional, seasonal cybersecurity employee education campaign.

Hacked for the Holidays themed posters including digital versions to make employees aware of common scams and reinforce best practices.

Hacked for the Holidays with key tips to help employees stay cyber-safe. video with key tips to help employees stay cyber-safe.

Hacked for the Holidays Assessment to test employee knowledge and share best practices for staying cyber-safe.

Infosec IQ Training module to further develop employee cybersecurity awareness and knowledge (available in the Infosec IQ content library).

These complimentary resources feature Infosec's award-winning security education content hosted in Infosec IQ. Infosec IQ security awareness and training empowers employees with the knowledge and skills to stay cyber secure at work and home with over 2,000 awareness and training resources.

Access Infosec's free Hacked for the Holidays security awareness toolkit here.

About Infosec

Infosec, part of Cengage Group, is a leading cybersecurity education provider helping IT and security professionals advance their careers and empowering employees to be cyber-safe at work and home. Its mission is to equip individuals and organizations with the knowledge and skills to confidently outsmart cybercrime. More than 70% of the Fortune 500 have relied on Infosec Skills to develop their security talent and teams, and more than 5 million learners worldwide are more cyber-resilient from Infosec IQ's security awareness and phishing training. Follow Infosec on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and Infosec's Resources Blog for the latest news, or visit infosecinstitute.com for more information.

