BofA Names Jim Morehead President of Seattle

SEATTLE, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America has named Jim Morehead president of Bank of America Seattle. The company also announced that Alex Yang will become Seattle Market Executive, replacing Jeremey Williams who was recently promoted to Community Relations Manager (CRM) Executive.

As president, Morehead is responsible for connecting the banking and investment resources offered through the bank's eight lines of business to people and companies across King, Pierce and Snohomish Counties. He will also lead the effort to deploy Bank of America's resources to address social concerns, strengthen economic opportunity, and build strong communities, as well as support the health, safety and engagement of local employees.

"Seattle is an important market for Bank of America, and Jim has established deep relationships with our teammates, clients and the greater Puget Sound community during his career," said Brian Moynihan, chief executive officer, Bank of America. "In his new role, Jim will help ensure we are a great partner as we continue to grow across the region."

In addition to his responsibilities as Seattle President, Morehead will remain Global Commercial Banking Market Executive for the Western Washington & Pacific Rim Market at Bank of America. With more than 25 years of corporate banking, franchise finance, commercial real estate and small business banking experience, he leads a team of Middle Market bankers that serve companies with annual revenues from $50 million to $2 billion, providing a variety of financial solutions, including treasury, credit, investment banking, risk management, international banking and wealth management. Jim joined the bank in 2016, and throughout his banking career, he has held client facing and leadership roles in multiple lines of business.

As a long-time resident of Seattle, Morehead has worked with numerous nonprofits including Junior Achievement of Washington and United Way of King County. He currently serves on the boards of the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Special Olympics Washington, and he will be taking a position on the Washington Roundtable board.

Morehead holds a bachelor's degree in economics and computer science from Hamilton College and earned his MBA from the University of Washington, Foster School of Business. He is currently a FINRA Registered Principal with Series 7, 63, and 24 securities licenses. He resides in Seattle with his wife and their two children.

Yang has been named the Seattle Market Executive, working in partnership with the Seattle president and leadership team directing local market strategy, employee engagement, business integration and investments that help to drive and respond to community and economic development and critical needs across King, Pierce and Snohomish Counties. A long-time Washington resident, Yang joined Bank of America in 1997, and most recently served in a global role as CashPro Product Manager with the company's Global Transaction Services (GTS) group.

Invested in mentorship and financial empowerment, Yang mentors several GTS employees, co-chairs the Seattle chapter of the bank's Asian Leadership Network and serves as a generational ambassador for the Inter-Generational Employee Network (IGEN) as well as a Bank of America Better Money Habits Champion, teaching financial empowerment in the community. He holds a bachelor's in biology from Brown University. Yang also has worked with numerous nonprofits including Seattle Chinese School, Pacific Northwest Kendo Federation and the Chief Seattle Council supporting Scouting on the Eastside. He lives in Woodinville with his wife and children.

After serving as Seattle Market Executive for three years, Williams has accepted a national role as CRM Executive. In his new role, Williams is responsible for 49 CRMs across the company's Local Market Organization. He will lead strategic initiatives that make Bank of America a more efficient company while connecting its capabilities across all lines of business to benefit clients as well as support employees by creating an inclusive and supportive workplace and utilize company assets to champion the bank's corporate social responsibility strategy.

Williams has been with Bank of America for more than 15 years, holding a variety of leadership positions in the Local Markets Organization, including Strategy and Initiatives Manager, Market Manager and Community Relations Manager. He also served as a Portfolio Management Officer with the company's Community Development Banking team in Seattle early on in his career.

Originally from Spokane, Williams played football for and graduated from Washington State University with a bachelor's in advertising/communications and a master's in business communications from the Edward R. Murrow School of Communications. He will continue living in Seattle.

