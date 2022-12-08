XENIA HOTELS & RESORTS COMPLETES DISPOSITION OF KIMPTON HOTEL MONACO DENVER

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- December 8, 2022 – Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: XHR) ("Xenia" or the "Company") today announced it has completed the previously announced disposition of the 189-room Kimpton Hotel Monaco Denver for $69.75 million, or approximately $369,000 per key. The sale price represented a 14.9x multiple on 2019 Hotel EBITDA and a 20.6x multiple on Hotel EBITDA for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022.

Proceeds will be utilized for general corporate purposes, which may include share repurchases, debt repayment, capital expenditures and acquisitions consistent with the Company's long-term strategy.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels comprising 9,508 rooms across 14 states. Xenia's hotels are in the luxury and upper upscale segments and operated and/or licensed by industry leaders such as Marriott, Hyatt, Kimpton, Fairmont, Loews, Hilton, The Kessler Collection, and Davidson. For more information on Xenia's business, refer to the Company website at www.xeniareit.com.

