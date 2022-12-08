OneDay Announces Integration with ResMan®

Dallas-based video technology company, OneDay, partners with industry-leading property management platform, ResMan, to bring creation, sharing, and tracking into one place.

DALLAS, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OneDay , a video-based sales enablement platform, and ResMan®, a leading property management SaaS platform, today announced their platform integration. Together the companies will create an easier and more streamlined experience for shared users by blending video creation, content sharing, and tracking into one place.

By integrating these two solutions, users can seamlessly record personalized videos from the OneDay platform and share them with recipients from their list of contacts in ResMan's CRM. When a video is shared with any contact in the CRM, a new activity is created automatically giving details about the specific video sent. As a result, these videos will be automatically associated with a contact record, providing an in-depth view of which videos are generating the most impact.

"We're incredibly pleased to have ResMan join our network of trusted partners that extend the reach of the OneDay platform," said Clint Lee, Co-founder and CEO of OneDay. "By working closely with them, we will be able to offer customers even better value and help them streamline their communication and improve sales efficiency."

To learn more about the integration and how users can leverage both platforms, visit www.oneday.com and myresman.com .

About OneDay

Headquartered in Dallas, TX, OneDay is a technology company whose mission is to bring a best-in-class video solution to hospitality, real estate, professional services, and other industries to create high-quality, authentic videos that drive engagement, conversions, and sales. OneDay enables businesses to enhance their sales, marketing, internal, and external communication strategies by delivering video messages that are authentic, engaging, and effective. For more information on OneDay, please visit www.oneday.com .

About ResMan

ResMan is the preferred growth partner that drives profitability and efficiency for nearly a thousand property management companies across the U.S. ResMan delivers the property management industry's most innovative technology platform, making property investments and operations more profitable and easier to manage. ResMan's platform unlocks a new path to growth for property management companies that deliver consistent NOI improvement and brilliant resident experiences easier than ever before. For more information, visit us at myresman.com or engage with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook.

