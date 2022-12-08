KSC Seattle Launches K-Startup Networking Day with IntuitiveX to Promote Local Networking and Investment Opportunities for Innovative Korean Medical Startups

SEATTLE, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past several months, the Korean Startup Center (KSC) Seattle and IntuitiveX (IX), in partnership with University of Washington's CoMotion tech transfer office, Life Science Washington, and Washington Technology Industry Association (WTIA) have provided several innovative South Korean companies with strategic guidance, necessary resources, and a cohort of mentors to help support their commercialization efforts within the U.S.

KSC Seattle Launches K-Startup Networking Day with IntuitiveX to Promote Networking and Investment for Korean Startups

KSC and IntuitiveX will be hosting a K-Startup Networking Day event at the Seattle Asian Art Museum on December 14, 2022 from 3:30 pm - 8:00 pm PT. The event aims to bring together the local Seattle healthcare and investor communities, showcase promising Korean biomedical and healthcare startups, and commemorate the launch of a first-of-its-kind, bio+healthcare Korean accelerator program in Washington.

"KSC Seattle is dedicated to expanding and helping Korean startups enter the U.S. market and is specifically focusing on biomedical innovation and its development to contribute to economic growth for both U.S. and Korea," said David Hwang , Managing Director of KSC Seattle. " Seattle is home to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Fred Hutch , and University of Washington . This booming life sciences ecosystem has given rise to 5 Washington -based biotech company IPOs in 2021 alone. Without a doubt, Korean medical startups have access to great opportunities in Washington State ."

In the ensuing six-month program, five selected startups will work collaboratively with IntuitiveX and a cohort of experienced mentors to advance their product, sales and fundraising efforts within the U.S. healthcare ecosystem.

"IntuitiveX has a proven history of helping medical technologies successfully enter and scale in the U.S. healthcare market, so we are absolutely thrilled to partner with KSC Seattle and Korea SME and Startups Agency (KOSME)," said Dr. Jeffrey Roh , CEO of IntuitiveX. "As a son of immigrants myself, I believe cutting-edge technologies and talent can come from virtually anywhere in the world, so being able to help identify and support innovative Korean startups introduce potentially life-saving technologies within our ecosystem only proves this point."

K-Startup Networking Day will be attended by notable investors and VIP guests, and will feature a keynote address from Michael Schutzler , CEO of Washington Technology Industry Association, congratulatory remarks from Eunji Seo , Korean Consul General, Sam Cho , Seattle Port Commissioner, and will be emceed by Christine Pae , Emmy-nominated KING 5 Anchor and Reporter.

