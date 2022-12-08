Keeper Security Announces StateRAMP Authorization

Keeper Security Government Cloud, a platform for managing and protecting passwords, secrets and privileged accounts, meets stringent StateRAMP standards

CHICAGO, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Security , the leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity software protecting passwords, secrets and connections, today announced that the company has obtained StateRAMP Authorization at the Moderate Impact Level for its Keeper Security Government Cloud (KSGC).

Keeper Security (PRNewswire)

The nationwide StateRAMP cybersecurity verification program promotes the adoption of secure cloud services across state and local governments by providing a standardized approach to security and risk assessment for cloud technologies. StateRAMP Authorization differentiates KSGC from its competitors as the best in class zero-trust and zero-knowledge security solution for state and local governments, as well as higher-educational institutions, to protect their passwords, data, and secrets.

StateRAMP Authorization enables these governments and organizations to accelerate the adoption of cloud computing by creating transparent standards and processes for security authorizations. It allows them to leverage Keeper's password management and cybersecurity platform on an institution-wide scale with confidence that the solution meets strict standardized security requirements. KSGC is hosted in AWS GovCloud (US), designed to host sensitive data, regulated workloads, and address the most stringent security and compliance requirements.

Keeper's StateRAMP Authorization comes on the heels of KSGC achieving FedRAMP Authorization at the Moderate Impact Level in August 2022. While StateRAMP Authorization typically takes two years to complete, KSGC's existing FedRAMP Authorization accelerated the certification. To receive FedRAMP Authorization, organizations must implement controls from 17 different control families that originate from National Institute of Standards and Technology Special Publication 800-53. Now, KSGC is the first and only FedRAMP and StateRAMP Authorized password management platform in the industry.

"We are proud to bring Keeper's password management and cybersecurity platform to StateRAMP Authorized status, and thrilled to be the first FedRAMP and StateRAMP Authorized password management platform," said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-Founder of Keeper Security. "KSGC's StateRAMP Authorization underscores our dedication to the highest standards of internal security controls and encryption. Keeper is eager to help state and local governments and higher-educational institutions protect their digital assets from ransomware, data breaches and other password-related cyberattacks."

Keeper provides government agencies with a human-centric cybersecurity solution that promotes adoption of password best practices, like the use of MFA, by employees and contractors. Keeper also promotes secure collaboration with encrypted record sharing that allows system administrators to regulate privileged access to files, as well as masking credentials. Keeper's zero-knowledge system architecture provides the highest levels of security and privacy. Encryption and decryption of data always occurs locally on the user's device, and only the encrypted ciphertext is stored in KSGC.

KSGC's FedRAMP and StateRAMP Authorizations follow a White House Executive Order mandating zero-trust architecture and strong encryption, along with a draft memorandum by the Office of Management and Budget and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency mandating all federal agencies adopt a zero-trust security architecture by 2024. The memorandum specifically calls out password security requirements that KSGC facilitates, including strong password policies, the removal of a deprecated requirement to require special characters and regular password rotation, and the ability to compare user passwords against weak and breached data.

About Keeper Security

Keeper Security is transforming the way organizations of all sizes secure their passwords, secrets and confidential information. Keeper's easy-to-use cybersecurity platform is built on a foundation of zero-trust and zero-knowledge security to protect every user on every device, while meeting the most stringent government security and compliance requirements. Keeper is SOC 2 and ISO 27001 certified, FIPS 140-2 validated, FedRAMP and StateRAMP Authorized. Trusted by federal agencies including the Departments of Justice and Energy, Keeper is the leader for best-in-class password management, secrets management, privileged access, secure remote access and encrypted messaging. Learn more at KeeperSecurity.com .

Media Contact:

Katherine Benfield

Lumina Communications for Keeper Security

keepersecurity@luminapr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Keeper Security