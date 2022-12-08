Gabe Osiier Joins Alpha Omega as Senior Vice President of Core Accounts

VIENNA, Va., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Omega Integration announced today that Gabe Osiier has joined the organization as Senior Vice President of Core Accounts.

Gabe Osiier, SVP of Core Accounts (PRNewswire)

With 26 years of experience in federal government contracting, Gabe has a diverse background having served on both sides of the aisle, as a government employee and as a contractor. He grew up in Missouri and in the southwestern United States. He attended the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, NE. During college, Gabe interned with the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) which jump started his career of service in national security and government services.

Gabe is an operations, development, and capture leader with experience managing large teams, financials, and growth. Before joining Alpha Omega, he was a Senior Executive at CACI, building and maintaining relations with clients, identifying key business opportunities, and directing development of client-customized solutions. Prior to CACI, Gabe led Perspecta's Diplomacy and Justice Business Segment with up to $250M in annual revenue. He has strategized and managed numerous high-value procurements including Consular Affairs Enterprise Infrastructure Operations (CAEIO). He has supported the Department of State for more than 19 years.

"I want to continue Alpha Omega's longstanding tradition of outstanding customer service and bring my legacy of proven growth to the business unit," Gabe Osiier said.

Alpha Omega's CEO & Founder Gautam Ijoor said, "We are passionate about supporting the U.S. Government to be the best in the world with our mission-driven solutions. As Alpha Omega focuses on the Department of State, Gabe's experience with DOS, Consular Affairs, Diplomatic Security, Information Resource Management, Millennium Challenge Corporation, and other internationally focused federal entities makes him indispensable in helping us better understand our customers' mission and deliver better engaged solutions."

Gabe and his wife are avid thru-hikers and live in western North Carolina near the Appalachian Trail.

About Alpha Omega

Alpha Omega's mission is to make the US Government the best in the world. We achieve that via advanced capabilities in the areas of Design & Product Management, Agile / DevSecOps, Cloud Engineering, Intelligent Automation, and Cybersecurity. Alpha Omega is committed to service excellence and continuous process improvement as demonstrated by our Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) Maturity Level-5 (ML-5) for Development and Services, as well as ISO/IEC registration for 20000-1:2018, 27001:2013, and 9001:2015. It is our commitment to customers to not only deliver quality products, but to also be a strategic advisor and thought leader with our agency partners. For more information, please visit www.alphaomegaintegration.com

