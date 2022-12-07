Pittco invests in Dunkin' franchisee

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pittco Direct Investments II, LP, the direct investing arm of Pittco Management, LLC ("Pittco"), is pleased to announce its investment in FL Glaze, LLC ("Glaze"), a franchisee of Dunkin' Donuts ("Dunkin'"), via a transaction led by Exeter Capital ("Exeter").

Glaze is the largest Dunkin' franchisee in Florida, with a restaurant footprint comprised of 100 Dunkin' units. Dunkin', which was acquired by Inspire Brands in 2020, is a leading coffee and breakfast franchise system with more than 70 years in operation and over 8,500 units in the U.S.

"We are proud and excited to partner with the Exeter team in our investment in Glaze and the Dunkin' brand," said Henry Guy, Pittco's Chief Investment Officer, adding, "Glaze has built a scaled portfolio of units in an attractive market in partnership with an innovative franchisor, and we are excited about the growth ahead under Exeter's leadership."

About Pittco

Pittco is a single-family office for Pitt Hyde, founder of AutoZone, and his wife, Barbara. Pittco was established over 30 years ago, and provides investment, accounting, tax, and financial services from its headquarters in Memphis, Tennessee.

