HOUSE OF ROSE PROFESSIONAL TO KICK OFF 2023 WORLD TOUR OF BREAK THE CEILING TOUCH THE SKY® WITH AMERICAS EDITION

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- House of Rose Professional Pte Ltd. (HORP) today announced that it will kick off the 2023 world tour of Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky® - the success and leadership summit for women with an Americas (Virtual) Edition to be held on March 13, 2023. Industry leaders The Coca-Cola Company, Kroger and BIC will lead as early sponsors for the 2023 Americas Edition which is conveniently timed to International Women's Day. Participation is welcomed from across the Americas.

HORP will host multiple international editions of the Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky® summit in 2023 across the Americas, Asia, Middle East, Europe, Africa and Australia and New Zealand. Since 2014, Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky® has enabled the success of over 30,000 women leaders and several thousand male champions for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion via the summit and associated programs, bringing together the world's best companies virtually or live to exchange and learn best practices for leadership, diversity and inclusion. The summit will continue to expand and support HORP'S Mission 2029 for a Better World – a global initiative focused on quintupling the number of female CEOs (from 14 in 2020 to 70 in 2029) in the world's 500 largest companies and doubling the number of male CEOs actively investing in gender diversity and inclusion.

"The Coca-Cola Company is proud to be to accelerating gender equality at all levels of our organization and within the communities we serve," said Christina Ruggiero, President, North America Operations – Central Zone, The Coca-Cola Company and Member of HORP's Global Advisory Council for Mission 2029. "As a founding and world sponsor of Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky ® and a partner for the Americas Edition, we are delighted to spotlight how women are reshaping, reinventing, and transforming industries."

Colleen Lindholz, President, Kroger Health shared, "I'm proud of the role so many talented women leaders have played to help businesses get back to growth despite the challenges of the pandemic. Together, we are driving change, creating opportunity, and defining a more innovative, inclusive future. In healthcare, we see it every day in the more than 2200 Kroger Health pharmacies and 220 clinics across the USA. We are proud to once again champion the cause at the 2023 Americas Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky and support Mission 2029 for a Better World."

Chester Twigg, Global Chief Commercial Officer, BIC shared, "We are delighted to be a partner and a sponsor of the 2023 Americas Edition of Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky® and Mission 2029 for a Better World. At BIC, we are committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive culture where team members are encouraged to understand, and be curious about other's experiences, cultures, and perspectives. Break the ceiling touch the sky® perfectly aligns with the BIC commitment of creating an inclusive environment where female leaders can grow and thrive and reach executive levels of leadership. It is our utmost pleasure to be long-standing partners, globally, as well as in North America."

Added Anthony A. Rose, Chairman and CEO of House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd. and author of the book Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky: success secrets of the world's most inspirational women which inspired the summit, "Gender diverse & inclusive companies are financially more successful, better employers, greater innovators, and better corporate citizens. The Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky® forum is a simple way for organizations to accelerate the development of their women leaders, accelerate gender diversity within their organizations learning from the best practices across industries and countries of the best organizations, instead of reinventing the wheel. It is also a means by which Companies can showcase their own consistent progress on overall Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and contribute to shaping better leadership, business and a better world."

House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd. (HORP) is a Singapore headquartered global business organization offering services in the areas of Talent (Dream Job International® - the executive search vertical focused on C-Suite talent); Training (Break the ceiling touch the sky® - the success and leadership summit for women) and Transformation (CEOSmith® - reputation, executive coaching and business advisory services for the C-Suite).

