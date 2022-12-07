Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Investigation

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims against DraftKings Inc. ("DraftKings" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DKNG). Investors who purchased DraftKings securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/dkng.

The investigation concerns whether DraftKings violated federal securities laws.

On November 21, 2022, sports betting website The Action Network published an article reporting that DraftKings user accounts had been hacked and that funds in the users' accounts had been cashed out. DraftKings' co-founder Paul Liberman subsequently acknowledged the hacks, stating that roughly $300,000 in customer funds had been affected. On this news, DraftKings' stock price fell $0.76 per share, or 5.05%, to close at $14.29 per share on November 21, 2022.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased DraftKings securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/dkng. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

