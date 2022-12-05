AWARE RECOVERY CARE ANNOUNCES NEW EXECUTIVE HIRE AND FURTHER EXPANSION

WALLINGFORD, Conn., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aware Recovery Care, a pioneer in the in-home mental health and substance use disorder treatment industry, announced today that it has appointed Martha Mather, FACHE as its new Chief Operating Officer.

"Adding Martha Mather as COO helps position Aware for continued, robust growth."

Aware also announced it will soon be offering services in Kentucky, bringing the number of states served to ten (CT, MA, RI, NH, ME, VA, FL, KY, OH, IN). The Company expects to launch in two additional states (NY and GA) and five more markets in existing states in 2023.

As COO, Mather will work closely with Aware's CEO, Dr. Brian Holzer, to oversee the Company's operations and program efficacy as the Company continues to rapidly increase admissions and access to its innovative in-home addiction treatment services platform across the U.S.

Previously, Mather served as the Chief Executive Officer of UofL Health – Peace Hospital. She joined the hospital as the Chief Operating Officer in March 2012 and was promoted to Chief Executive Officer in August 2019. Mather has served over 20 years in executive roles in leading behavioral health organizations as well as hospital systems ranging in size from 100 to 300 beds throughout the country. Martha holds a master's degree in mental health counseling and is clinically trained as a licensed professional counselor.

Dr. Holzer commented, "Adding Martha as COO helps position Aware for continued, robust growth. Martha is a seasoned executive with a 20+ year track record working in behavioral health and leading high performing teams. I am excited to have her directing operations and expansion efforts nationwide and serving as an executive thought partner," said Holzer.

"I am thrilled to be joining Aware Recovery Care," said Mather. "The treatment model fills a gap that currently exists for individuals and families struggling with substance use disorders. There is no doubt that Aware is a special, mission-driven organization. I am very impressed with the leadership team that is in place, and I couldn't be happier to be joining an organization that is making a tangible difference in the lives of those impacted by the disease of addiction."

About Aware Recovery Care:

Aware Recovery Care helps people affected by addiction "Recover Where You Live," transforming the home into a treatment center and delivering innovative addiction services to those in need. Aware's groundbreaking and evidence-based approaches treat addiction differently by bringing collaborative care with lived experience to the home, empowering individuals and their loved ones to thrive & make sustainable recovery possible. The program helps clients learn new skills and daily habits required to maintain abstinence while remaining in their community, thereby avoiding the often-difficult return home seen from traditional treatment options.

In early 2021, Aware received an investment from Health Enterprise Partners ("HEP"), a growth equity firm whose investors include some of the largest health systems and health insurance plans in the United States. Aware now operates in nine states (CT, MA, RI, NH, ME, VA, OH, IN, FL) and is poised for further expansion in partnership with established national and regional payors, employers, and other stakeholders. Aware was certified as a "Great Place to Work" in August 2022.

