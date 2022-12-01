Hallmark Offers Holiday Gifts for Everyone

Hallmark's new collection of gifts for everyone provides special ways to celebrate and connect this holiday season
KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Tis the season for giving, and Hallmark is here to help consumers share more merry with great holiday gifts for everyone. The new collection features options for adults and kids, offering family members and loved ones a convenient, one-stop shop for finding unique and thoughtful gifts that help show their appreciation for each other.
"Giving a gift can bring more joy than getting one, and even the smallest actions can spread more joy this holiday season," said Darren Abbott, chief creative officer at Hallmark. "From our newest collection of holiday greeting cards to gift ideas for every budget, Hallmark is here to help people celebrate the holidays with families near, or far, in the most meaningful ways."
Whether shopping for a baby's first Christmas, a best friend or a grandparent, Hallmark can help shoppers find just the right gift for everyone and every interest, at every price point.
Gifts for Everyone
Kick off this year's giving spree by shopping Hallmark's 2022 holiday gift guide for all sorts of holiday gift ideas.
- Hallmark has great gifts for parents and grandparents. Help a new parent celebrate the arrival of their little bundle of joy with this Signature Baby Mobile Premium Porcelain Hallmark Ornament. Remind mom that she is strong with this Tough as a Mother Wood and Ceramic Embossed Quote Sign. Let everyone know how fun your grandmother is with this I'm the Fun Grandma Stemless Wine Glass. Fun grill accessories for dad always make great gifts, like this Grilling Dad Oven Mitt and Platter Gift Set featuring a different funny message on each. Show a grandfather how he raised his sons to become great dads with this Great Men Raise Great Men Ceramic Picture Frame.
- For a friend or family member who cannot get enough of heartwarming movies with happy endings, try a Hallmark-channel inspired gift. Fellow movie fans will love curling up for an evening of feel-good television with this charming Hallmark Channel Family Sized Blanket. Or, opt for the Hallmark Channel Watching Mug and Hallmark Channel Antique Truck Charcuterie Board, perfect for the hostess of the group.
- From self-care to the kitchen, Hallmark offers a wide variety of gifts for all their favorite hobbies. They can start each morning with toasty toes and positive vibes when they wear these Positive Vibes and Coffee Slippers. For the foodie of the group, this Snack Serving Bowl Trio With Spoons and Tray elevates any holiday treat station or this ready-to-gift Hallmark Keepsake Baking Bundle includes an oven mitt, potholder and wooden spoon adorned with a snowflake design and playful message.
- Pop culture fans will love these home décor gifts including picture frames and wooden quote signs that will make a nice addition to their desk or living room. They will feel like they can take on the whole Empire themself with this Star Wars™ AT-AT™ Tape Dispenser on their desk. As a visual reminder that it takes hard work and determination to reach the next level, try this iconic Nintendo Super Mario Bros.® Next Level Quote Figurine.
- For the at-home mixologist, this I'll Drink to That Lowball Glass or Leader of the Pack Pint Glass will make a great addition to the bar. And for the brew master, opt for these Beer Is Dream-Flavored Water Novelty Crew Socks, guaranteed to make them want to crack open a cold one.
Gifts for Kids
Find all the toys you need for the kids in your life, whether they are young or just young at heart. Hallmark is the one-stop shop for kids' gifts meant to encourage imagination, learning and fun.
- Best friends are better together – just like a cozy mug of hot cocoa and a marshmallow! Celebrate the tasty treats of the holiday season with an adorable Better Together Hot Cocoa and Marshmallow Magnetic Plush or Better Together Gingerbread and Milk Magnetic Hallmark Ornaments that stick together, easily separate and reattach with embedded magnets.
- Hallmark's recordable storybooks make great gifts for children of all ages. Little ones will love hearing the familiar voices telling special stories, especially if they can't be there in person for the holidays. Bring the classic story of Santa's travels on Christmas Eve to life with The Night Before Christmas Recordable Lighted Pop-Up Book or select this You Are a Gift: A Holiday Message of Love for Someone Special Recordable Storybook.
- Make the holidays even more fun with great toys from Hallmark, including this Can't Wait for Cookies Snowman Singing Stuffed Animal With Motion. Inspire Christmas kindness in kids with this updated version of the popular Garland of Good Deeds Paper Chain Activity Kit. Finally, the young and young-at-heart alike will love assembling this Hallmark Keepsake Playful Penguins' A Twirly Time Together 550-Piece Puzzle.
Finishing Touches
Still in need of other gift ideas? Hallmark is here to help with stocking stuffers, ornaments, greeting cards and more.
- Don't forget the stocking stuffers. Hallmark has a wide variety of small gifts perfect for stuffing stockings, like this Cozy Mug and Sock Bundle, Good Vibes Only Vinyl Decal and Little World Changers™ Make a Difference Memory Game.
- Once you've shopped for everyone on your list, look to Hallmark's collection of holiday greeting cards for the full gift-giving experience. With thousands of options to choose from, Hallmark's holiday collection offers something for everyone and something for every celebration the season brings.
- One of the best parts of the holidays is all the brightly wrapped packages and the joy of tearing off that festive gift wrap to see what is inside. Let Hallmark help you bring that holiday joy with unique and traditional holiday gift wrap options galore.
Wrap up the season with a smile during Hallmark's Trim the Tree event, Dec. 3-11. It's the perfect time to save on Keepsake Ornaments, last-minute gifts, greetings cards and gift wrap that make the season feel truly special.
For more information, or to locate a Hallmark Gold Crown store, please visit www.Hallmark.com.
