Solving for Fraud: Institute of Internal Auditors Announces Education Partnership with Association of Certified Fraud Examiners

The partnership will elevate competency for fraud auditors and investigators.

LAKE MARY, Fla., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) – the internal audit profession's leader in standards, certification, education, research, and technical guidance worldwide – today announced a new partnership with the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE) that will see both organizations collaborate on education initiatives that will raise the competency of each organizations' members with regard to fraud auditing and investigation.

Institute of Internal Auditors Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Institute of Internal Auditors) (PRNewswire)

Internal auditors and anti-fraud professionals both strive to protect the organizations they serve and, though the primary focus is different, the opportunities to collaborate are vast. IIA and ACFE members often have similar interests and perspectives on fraud auditing and investigation – in fact, some practitioners are members of both organizations – and this partnership is a natural evolution that will allow both organizations to formalize and recognize this shared interest.

"This partnership brings the power of fraud auditing, detection, and fraud investigation together in order to help businesses and organizations deal head-on with the risks and challenges of fraud," said Brad Monterio, Executive Vice President of Member Competency & Learning at The IIA. "With increasingly complex technologies comes potential for fraud – this partnership will help both professions learn how to audit and investigate for fraud within these complex technology environments, including cryptocurrency, blockchain, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), robotic process automation (RPA), and others."

"Audit and anti-fraud professionals must intentionally seek out new information and best practices to ensure they stay one step ahead of bad actors," said Andi McNeal, Vice President of Education for the ACFE. "This partnership brings the necessary resources and conversations to the forefront so that everyone charged with protecting organizations against fraud—whether in audit or in another anti-fraud role—is able to effectively carry out those responsibilities."

The partnership launches today with a webcast series called "Fraud Perspectives," which will cover important fraud-related topics. Each webcast will feature a CIA-credentialed fraud auditor and a CFE-credentialed fraud investigator, who will offer their unique perspectives on timely, relevant topics.

The first webcast will be offered today from 12:00pm-1:15pm ET and is free for IIA and ACFE members. Six paid webcasts will follow in 2023.

January 11, 2023 – "Fraud Perspectives: Blockchain, Crypto , and KYC"

March 15, 2023 – "Fraud Perspectives: Virtual Remote Work Forever"

May 10, 2023 – "Fraud Perspectives: Nonfungible Tokens"

July 19, 2023 – "Fraud Perspectives: Deepfake Technologies"

September 13, 2023 – "Fraud Perspectives: ESG and Regulatory Reporting"

November 15, 2023 – "Fraud Perspectives: The Metaverse"

Although the partnership will start with collaboratively developed education, the IIA and ACFE will be exploring additional opportunities to work together, including joint research projects, impactful thought leadership, and working together on conference and event programs.

About The Institute of Internal Auditors

The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) is a nonprofit international professional association that serves more than 218,000 global members and has awarded 180,000 Certified Internal Auditor (CIA) certifications worldwide. Established in 1941, The IIA is recognized throughout the world as the internal audit profession's leader in standards, certification, education, research, and technical guidance. For more information, visit theiia.org.

About The Association of Certified Fraud Examiners

Founded in 1988 by Dr. Joseph T. Wells, CFE, CPA, the ACFE is the world's largest anti-fraud organization. Together with more than 90,000 members, the ACFE works to reduce business fraud worldwide and inspire public confidence in the integrity and objectivity within the profession. For more information, visit ACFE.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Institute of Internal Auditors