PRophet, a Stagwell (STGW) Marketing Cloud Product, Partners with Paul Allen AI Institute's Yoodli to Bring AI Speech Coaching and Media Training to the PR Industry

PRophet becomes first comms tech company to empower users to hone their media interviewing skills with AI-powered, personalized and judgement-free feedback from Yoodli's speech coach

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PRophet , the first-ever AI-driven PR pitch platform built by and for PR professionals that predicts media interest and sentiment, today announced a partnership with Yoodli , an innovative AI-powered software platform which helps users improve media interviewing, public speaking, and communication skills using artificial intelligence. The partnership cements PRophet – a product from Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) – as the first-ever communications tech company to offer AI-generated analytics support to companies seeking to hone storytelling and earned media engagement.

With PRophet's customized Yoodli platform, users will be able to receive judgment-free feedback on their performances during practice media interviews; the technology will denote trends in filler word usage, eye contact, body language, and more. Yoodli also allows users to practice for upcoming speaking engagements and provides real-time feedback during live event sessions. Additionally, Yoodli creates immediate transcripts and allows media trainers to show their clients an instant replay of speeches with actionable insights for future improvement.

"You can have the best communications platform in the world, but if you botch the interview, you miss the headline. Media training is a lost art – and as companies awaken to the power of earned media to drive growth, Yoodli's platform is truly revolutionary," said Aaron Kwittken. "Together, PRophet and Yoodli unlock real-time, AI-backed data for modern communicators, supplementing human instinct with insights to improve pitching and interview performance."

Yoodli has already been endorsed as an AI-powered speech coach by world champions of public speaking, speech language pathologists, and hundreds of communications faculty at universities such as Harvard and the University of Washington. Toastmasters International recently announced that they were rolling out Yoodli's AI training software with 300,000 members worldwide.

"If communication coaches are professional trainers, think of Yoodli as the medical report: we augment the work of media trainers, PR firms, and communication coaches by providing clients with objective data on how they speak," said Varun Puri, co-founder of Yoodli. "Our partnership with PRophet is a big step in enabling PR professionals at agencies and in-house teams to improve, upskill, and scale their communications coaching with a proven, tech-based solution."

PRophet is a flagship product within the Stagwell Marketing Cloud, a proprietary suite of SaaS and DaaS tools built for in-house marketers, spanning campaign ideation to activation and analysis. To learn more about the Stagwell Marketing Cloud, visit this link.

About PRophet

PRophet is the first-ever A.I.-driven data-as-a-service (DaaS) platform designed by and for the PR community that analyzes past stories to better predict future media interest and sentiment using natural language processing and machine learning. PRophet was founded by PR and marketing industry thought leader and serial entrepreneur Aaron Kwittken in 2020 with backing from political strategist, technologist and author Mark Penn, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Stagwell. To learn more about PRophet, please visit www.prprophet.ai or email sales@prprophet.ai to schedule a demo.

About Yoodli

Yoodli is an AI powered platform to help you improve your public speaking and communication skills without the pressure of an audience. Yoodli provides judgment-free analytics on your filler words, eye contact, pacing, monologues, and more. Corporate professionals, sales teams, and university students use Yoodli to get feedback on their everyday Zoom calls and to prepare for upcoming speeches and interviews. The platform is endorsed by Toastmasters International, World Champions of public speaking, and thousands of speech coaches and media trainers across the world. You can start using Yoodli for free at www.yoodli.ai

Yoodli was founded by Varun Puri and Esha Joshi in 2021 at the Paul Allen AI Institute in Seattle. Yoodli has been voted as the product of the day on Product Hunt and featured as one of the five hottest startups in the Pacific Northwest. The Yoodli team has raised $7M+ from investors including Madrona Venture Group, Cercano Capital, the Allen AI Institute, and others.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

