PlainID Announces Strategic Partnership with Dremio

PlainID and Dremio Provide Clients with a Central Access Management Platform Covering Applications and Data for their Open Data Lakehouse

TEL AVIV, Israel and NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PlainID , The Authorization Company™, the leading provider of authorization and policy-based access control, today announced a strategic partnership with Dremio , the easy and open data lakehouse company. This partnership enables Dremio clients to leverage PlainID's central access control platform to manage and control access to data via Dremio, allowing for advanced access controls as part of their overall data security strategy.

The Dremio open data lakehouse delivers all of the data management, data governance, and analytic capabilities typically associated with the data warehouse directly on data lake storage. Dremio simplifies data architectures and enables self-service Business Intelligence and ad hoc SQL queries for a wide range of technical and non-technical data consumers. Rapid growth of cloud data lakes, as well as migration of data and analytic workloads to the cloud, has contributed to growing pressure on enterprise security. PlainID protects that data by externalizing authorization and centralizing its management through its PlainID Authorization Platform and PlainID Authorizers™.

"With the threat of data infiltration, theft, and cyberattacks, an extra layer of protection for our heavily regulated customers' data is key," said Roger Frey, VP, Technology Alliances, Dremio. "PlainID made this process easy to implement and ready to utilize quickly. PlainID helps us orchestrate policies and leverage policy-based access control to maintain visibility, consistency, and standardization of authorization. Centralized management of policies helps us strengthen data security by granular and flexible control on how digital identities access data."

PlainID orchestrates policy-based access control for Dremio by enabling granular control and visibility of the data ecosystem with centralized policies that create, enforce, and manage, including workflow approvals for policy updates.

"Data lakehouse security is top of mind for many security professionals as they navigate data access for their workforce and customers," said Gal Helemski , CTO and co-founder of PlainID. "By implementing controls that allow authorized users to access and modify digital assets, we can ensure unauthorized users are blocked from compromising them. With PlainID's centrally managed authorization platform and Dremio's self-service analytics capabilities, all types of identities can access data for insights securely."

PlainID will be demonstrating its platform at the upcoming Data Governance and Information Quality event in Washington, D.C. December 5th-9th. To learn more about how authorization helps organizations protect their data, schedule a demo on PlainID's website.

Dremio Cloud is available today on Amazon Web Services (AWS), and it is free to get started. All you pay for is AWS resources. Sign up today at www.dremio.com/get-started .

About Dremio

Dremio is the easy and open data lakehouse. Data teams use Dremio to deliver self-service analytics, while enjoying the flexibility to use Dremio's lightning-fast SQL query service and any other processing engine on the same data. Dremio increases agility with a revolutionary data-as-code approach that enables Git-like data experimentation, version control, and governance. In addition, Dremio eliminates data silos by enabling queries across data lakes, databases, and data warehouses, and by simplifying ingestion into the lakehouse. Dremio's fully managed service helps organizations get started with analytics in minutes, and automatically optimizes data for every workload. As the original creator of Apache Arrow and committed to Arrow and Iceberg's community-driven standards, Dremio is on a mission to reinvent SQL for data lakes and meet customers where they are on their lakehouse journey.

Hundreds of global enterprises like JPMorgan Chase, Microsoft, Regeneron, and Allianz Global Investors use Dremio to deliver self-service analytics on the data lakehouse. Founded in 2015, Dremio is headquartered in Santa Clara. To learn more, follow the company on GitHub, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook or visit www.dremio.com.

About PlainID

PlainID Inc. The Authorization Company™, is the recognized leader in Authorization-as-a-Service powered by Policy Based Access Control (PBAC). PlainID's simple, straightforward solution to authorization management enables organizations to create, manage and enforce authorization policies across an enterprise. By securely connecting identities to digital assets via PlainID Authorizers, firms can meet the digital demands of user journeys, enable zero trust architectures and provide data security. The PlainID Authorization Platform enables rapid business growth by connecting new and legacy technologies with the latest and most advanced authorization features.

