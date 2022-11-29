Tetra Bio-Pharma Provides Update on Patent Applications for Novel Therapeutic ARDS-003

Tetra strengthens its intellectual property position with PCT and provisional patent applications for its innovative therapeutic, ARDS-003.

MONTREAL, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. ("Tetra" or the "Company") (TSX: TBP) (OTCQB: TBPMF) (FRA: JAM1), a leader in cannabinoid-derived drug discovery and development today announced the filing of three patent applications for its novel therapeutic, ARDS-003.

Patent (CNW Group/Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The Company filed an international patent under PCT (Patent Cooperation Treaty) related to the methodology, including improvements, for the synthesis of target synthetic cannabinoid derivatives, specifically HU308 (known as Onternabez) and HU433. (Methods, Processes, and Compositions for Improved Preparation of HU308 and HU433 Application No. PCT/CA2021/051327) The Company filed an international PCT application related to the pharmaceutical methods of production and uses of the compositions comprising Onternabez, suitable for parenteral delivery. (Parenteral Cannabinoid Formulations and Uses Thereof Application No. PCT/CA2021/051882). The Company filed a provisional patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office related to crystalline Onternabez and uses thereof. This application covers identification of novel polymorphs and cocrystals of Onternabez, which will allow for extended patent protection on Onternabez and may lead to improvements in stability and solubility when formulating Onternabez for future drug products.

Guy Chamberland, CEO and Chief Regulatory Officer at Tetra commented "This is a significant step in protecting our novel therapeutic, ARDS-003. It is especially significant, considering the potential use of this novel cannabinoid molecule in antiviral and immunomodulator therapies. These patents would be enforceable once granted and provide additional protection to investors for up to 20 years from the filing date."

These three patent applications become part of Tetra's growing IP portfolio, which includes, 14 granted/issued patents, as well as one (1) provisional and five (5) PCT applications pending across international and national jurisdictions.

About ARDS-003

ARDS-003 is a novel First in Human (FIH) drug product containing the active pharmaceutical agent, Onternabez, a potent and selective full agonist of the type 2 cannabinoid receptor (CB2R), an essential immunomodulatory target. ARDS-003 is positioned to modulate acute systemic inflammation and prevent sepsis, ARDS, and organ damage. While the clinical profile of ARDS arising from viral (COVID) or bacterial sepsis can vary, hyperinflammation involving a dysfunctional immune response is a common mediator of lung damage. Tetra's pre-clinical studies have demonstrated that ARDS-003 decreases this hyperinflammatory response and slows disease progression.

About Tetra Bio-Pharma

Tetra Bio-Pharma (TSX: TBP) (OTCQB: TBPMF) (FRA:JAM1) is a leader in cannabinoid-derived drug discovery and development with a FDA and a Health Canada cleared clinical program aimed at bringing novel prescription drugs and treatments to patients and their healthcare providers. Their evidence-based scientific approach has enabled them to develop a pipeline of cannabinoid-based drug products for a range of medical conditions, including pain, inflammation, and oncology. With patients at the core of what they do, Tetra Bio-Pharma is focused on providing rigorous scientific validation and safety data required for inclusion into the existing biopharma industry by regulators, physicians and insurance companies.

For more information visit: www.tetrabiopharma.com

