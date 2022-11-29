TargEDys and SymbioPharm enter an exclusive partnership to launch SymbioLife® Satylia® in Germany

LONGJUMEAU, France, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TargEDys and SymbioPharm signed an exclusive marketing and distribution agreement for the launch of SymbioLife® Satylia® in Germany. The novel dietary supplement based on the next-generation probiotic Hafnia alvei HA4597 will be available from January 2023.

SymbioLife® Satylia® is a precision probiotic with a characterized mechanism of action at molecular level: it increases satiety thanks to the protein ClpB produced by Hafnia alvei HA4597. ClpB naturally mimics the human satiety hormone alpha-MSH. The improved feeling of satiety helps with successful weight loss, as confirmed by a clinical study with 230 overweight adults. This natural principle provided by SymbioLife® Satylia® is a multi-awarded new, natural, safe and effective weight management solution.

Grégory Lambert, CEO of TargEDys: "We are extremely proud and excited about this new collaboration. SymbioPharm is in the top 3 of the German probiotics market and fathered one of the first probiotic pharmaceuticals globally. With the team's knowledge of probiotic Enterobacteria, their strong position with doctors, pharmacies, and synergies with probiotics and diagnostics, they are the perfect partner for this highly scientific product."

Juergen Eck, Co-CEO and CTO of SymbioPharm:

"We are very excited to partner with TargEDys and work together on a new era of evidence-based probiotics. With the patent-protected probiotic Hafnia alvei HA4597, its biological mechanism of action and outstanding studies, we can offer an effective solution for the growing problems of obesity and metabolic health. As pioneers in microbiome research and medical probiotics, we are proud to now also help shape the introduction of knowledge-based precision probiotics."

About SymbioPharm

SymbioPharm GmbH is a pioneer in microbiome research and knowledge-based probiotics - since 1954. Its mission is to preserve health and to heal diseases with probiotic bacteria – making use of purely biological effect of natural bacteria. Therefore, it researches the human microbiome and develops innovative microbiological therapy approaches. The company holds a state-of-the-art production facility, and showcases comprehensive expertise from diagnostics – with the Institute for Microecology – to innovative solutions.

www.symbiopharm.de

About TargEDys®

TargEDys® is a commercial-stage French biotech specialized in the development of nutraceutical solutions through microbiome interventions. The company is based on 15 years of research on the microbiota conducted within academic laboratories. TargEDys®' portfolio focuses on overweight, undernutrition, and mental health, all based on the concept of PreciBiomic strains backed by a molecular mechanism of action and in vivo studies.

