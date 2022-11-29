TAG Oil Reports Q2 2023 Results

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - TAG Oil Ltd. (TSXV: TAO) (OTCQX: TAOIF) ("TAG Oil" or the "Company") is pleased to report the filing of its financial results for the interim period ending September 30, 2022. A copy of TAG Oil's financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the interim period ending September 30, 2022 are available on SEDAR and on the Company's website.

Highlights over the period include that the Company had C$9.2 million (June 30, 2022: C$13.1 million) in cash and cash equivalents and C$11.5 million (June 30, 2022: C$15.4 million) in working capital and has no debt. During the quarter ended September 30, 2022, TAG Oil paid a signature bonus of US$3 million (C$4.0 million) to Badr Petroleum Company ("BPCO") as a condition to entering into the petroleum services agreement (the "PSA") for the development of the unconventional Abu Roash "F" ("ARF") reservoir in the Badr Oil Field ("BED-1"), Western Desert, Egypt.

As previously announced, subsequent to the quarter ended September 30, 2022 TAG Oil completed an upsized underwritten public offering for aggregate gross proceeds of C$25.3 million, including the full exercise of the over-allotment option.

The Company continues to manage its costs and allocate the necessary resources towards its Egypt operations under the PSA in the ARF reservoir in BED-1, and business development efforts in other areas in the Middle East and North Africa region.

