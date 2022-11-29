Surgical Notes Demonstrates SOC 2 Type II Compliance

Achieving the gold standard for data security provides Surgical Notes clients with assurances that their data is managed to the highest standards

DALLAS, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgical Notes, a nationwide provider of billing services and solutions for the ambulatory surgery center (ASC) and surgical hospital markets, today announced it has completed its Service Organization Controls (SOC 2 Type II) audit as outlined by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants Trust Services criteria covering security, availability, and confidentiality.

Surgical Notes is a healthcare IT solutions company dedicated to developing cutting-edge, innovative products and services for the ambulatory surgery center industry. The largest management companies and over 20,000 healthcare providers trust Surgical Notes' revenue cycle management solutions and services to enhance the financial strength and performance of their ASCs. (PRNewsFoto/Surgical Notes, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

As ASCs increasingly enlist the help of partners to provide services that are core to their business operations and strategy, there is a need for more confidence in and transparency into service providers' operations, processes, and results. Since Surgical Notes clients rely on the company's systems to process, transmit, and store sensitive data, the company takes considerable care in designing its systems to achieve the highest levels of security, reliability, and scalability. That also includes developing and maintaining a comprehensive set of security policies, procedures, and controls to keep client data protected and safe.

The audit scope analyzed Surgical Notes' controls in place and involved multiple departments, such as operations, finance, human resources, compliance, quality, information technology, software development, organization, and administration. The auditing process included an in-depth review of company policies and procedures for data handling, tests of the organization's security controls, and employee interviews.

Surgical Notes' controls, policies, and procedures were instrumental in helping the company obtain a successful SOC 2 Type II examination audit that was executed by a licensed CPA and independent auditing firm. Surgical Notes intends to continue this annual recertification examination.

"When ASCs are evaluating vendors that will be accessing sensitive data, those that have achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance demonstrate a commitment and ability to protect that data," said Nathan Hess, Chief Technology Officer of Surgical Notes. "Successfully completing this audit is a reflection of our company values and further represents our commitment to protecting our clients' and their patients' confidential information while delivering exceptional service. This attestation represents one more reason why we are the leading ASC revenue cycle management services provider and continue to maintain the trust and confidence of our clients."

