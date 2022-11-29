PELICAN LAUNCHES 8QT COOLER LUNCHBOX

The Pelican™ 8QT Personal Cooler offers all-day cold retention, multi-zone storage, and a built-in ice pack

TORRANCE, Calif., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pelican Products, Inc., the global leader in rugged, mission-critical protective cases and coolers, released the Pelican™ 8QT Personal Cooler. Built with premium features and Pelican's legendary DNA, this superior lunchbox cooler offers all-day cold retention.

The Pelican 8QT Personal Cooler is an ideal lunchbox to keep food or drinks cold for a day on the job, range, or trail. The integrated ice pack is removable and reusable. The cooler features three compartments to keep items separated. The inner tray keeps food cold, yet dry, and the main compartment holds drinks or larger items. Inside the cooler’s lid is a dry storage area for keys, phones, or wallets. With premium features and legendary Pelican DNA, this is the last lunchbox you'll ever need. (PRNewswire)

The Pelican 8QT Personal Cooler is an ideal lunchbox to keep food or drinks cold for a day on the job, range, or trail. The integrated ice pack is removable and reusable. The cold air from the ice pack circulates through the inner tray and the main compartment. The inner tray keeps food cold and dry. The main compartment holds up to 8 canned drinks or larger items. The cooler is made with polyurethane walls and has a freezer-grade 360-degree gasket seal to ensure items stay cold.

Inside the cooler's lid is a dry storage area for keys, phones, or wallets, and on top of the lid are integrated cup holders. The durable cooler also features an exclusive Press & Pull™ latch for easy opening and closing and a collapsible handle for easy transport.

For more information about the Pelican 8QT Personal Cooler, visit: www.pelican.com/discover/coolers/personal-coolers/

About Pelican Products

Pelican Products, Inc. is the global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance protective cases, temperature-controlled packaging solutions, advanced portable lighting systems and rugged gear for professionals and outdoor enthusiasts. Their products are used by professionals in the most demanding markets including fire safety, law enforcement, defense / military, aerospace, life sciences, industrial, entertainment, and in numerous outdoor markets. Pelican™ products are designed and built to last a lifetime. The company operates in 27 countries, with 23 international sales offices and eleven manufacturing facilities around the globe. In Europe, the company does business under the name Peli Products, S.LU. and the division that manufactures temperature-controlled packaging for the healthcare industry does business worldwide under the brand Peli BioThermal. For more information, visit www.pelican.com.

