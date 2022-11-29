LaLiga North America Consolidates Its Commercial Business And Grows Its Sponsorship Revenue to Eight Figures Annually

Since the launch of the business in 2018, LaLiga North America has brought on 13 regional brand partners and has built a scalable and sustainable operation

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LaLiga North America, the joint venture between LaLiga and Relevent Sports Group which launched in fall 2018 and serves as the exclusive representation of LaLiga in North and Central America, has built a robust commercial presence in the territory after only four seasons.

Over the past four years, LaLiga has grown from zero to 13 brand relationships, teaming up with brands like Verizon, Chubb, Motorola, Camarena Tequila, among others to create and execute custom sponsorship platforms. This growth has taken LaLiga from $0 in revenue upon the inception of the joint venture to more than eight figures annually.

Leveraging its comprehensive content development and production capabilities in its owned and operated full-service studio housed in Guadalajara, Mexico, LaLiga North America provides its brand partners strategy and development services, as well as production and distribution of tailormade branded content offerings, integrating seamlessly to LaLiga's content across all platforms.

"Each of our partnerships are custom designed to meet the specific needs of the individual brands," said Patrick Lowe, Head of Partnerships for LaLiga North America. "Leveraging IP from the world's top soccer players and clubs, we're able to host in person and virtual events, facilitate player access, create bespoke branded content, execute grassroots soccer development programs and more."

The Covid-19 pandemic provided LaLiga North America with the unique opportunity to expand its partnership roster by broadening its offering to include virtual sponsorship platforms. This led to the creation of virtual watch parties featuring LaLiga Ambassadors, virtual meet & greets with LaLiga players, as well as a custom eSports program which allowed soccer fans to face off against current LaLiga stars in EA Sports' FIFA video game.

Following the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and leading up to the 2026 World Cup hosted in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, LaLiga North America expects brands' interest in soccer to increase in correlation with the fast-growth of soccer fans across the region.

LaLiga has over 32 million fans in the U.S., a large percentage of which are Hispanic given the strong history of Latin American players in LaLiga, and reaches more than 22 million subscribers on ESPN+ across each of its matchdays. The move to ESPN+ at the beginning of the 21-22 season has accelerated the growth of the league in the U.S. and increased the value of media assets available within brand partnerships.

Since 2019, LaLiga has worked with regional partners including Verizon, Chubb, Motorola, Camarena Tequila, Stage Front, GreenPark Sports, Herbalife Nutrition, Strendus, Toyota, PointsBet, Shell, Sling TV, and Fanatiz.

Additionally, LaLiga North America has brokered global partnerships for LaLiga leveraging its connections and presence in North America.

LaLiga North America is a joint venture between LaLiga and Relevent Sports Group, which serves as the exclusive representation of LaLiga in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Central America for all business and development activities. The operation manages the TV/media rights and commercial agreements on behalf of the league and supports its growth in the region through consumer-related activities including content development, events and activations, marketing agreements, development of youth academies and coaches, and exhibition tours.

