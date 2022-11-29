KOOLABURRA BY UGG PARTNERS WITH SOLES4SOULS THIS HOLIDAY SEASON TO BRING SHOES TO CHILDREN WITHOUT SHELTER

STARTING GIVING TUESDAY, $10 FROM EACH PAIR OF THE WOMEN'S KOOLA SHORT SOLD ON KOOLABURRA.COM THROUGH DECEMBER 31st WILL GO TO SOLES4SOULS

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Southern California-based lifestyle brand Koolaburra® by UGG® (a division of Deckers Brands [NYSE: DECK]) is working to ensure every kid experiences the confidence and comfort of stepping into a new pair of shoes through a philanthropic product giveback supporting Soles4Souls; the global organization that turns shoes and clothing into educational and economic opportunities. The support will directly benefit the Soles4Souls 4EveryKid program which brings new athletic shoes directly to kids who need them most by working with school and community partners.

"This holiday season, we're excited to help bring awareness to Soles4Soul's mission of bringing shoes to families in need," said Anne Spangenberg, President of Fashion Lifestyle Group at Deckers Brands. "Koolaburra® is made with family in mind, and we're honored that our support will directly benefit Soles4Souls's 4EveryKid program which provides new shoes to children across the U.S. who are without shelter."

Starting November 29, 2022 through December 31, 2022 for each pair of women's Koola Short sold on Koolaburra.com, Koolaburra® by UGG® will donate $10 of the marked retail price to Soles4Souls, up to a maximum guaranteed donation of $40,000. The women's Koola Short ($89.95 MSRP) is a Koola classic that features a soft suede upper, luxurious faux fur interior and comes in an array of colors (black, elderberry, chestnut, stone grey) making it a go to wardrobe essential.

"Koolaburra's donation, with the help of their customers, is invaluable in helping Soles4Souls provide shoes to people who need them most. Their generosity, especially at this time of year, is so appreciated," said Buddy Teaster, President and CEO of Soles4Souls.

Soles4Souls works to create sustainable relief through the distribution of shoes and clothing around the world. The organization turns unwanted shoes and clothing into opportunity by providing relief, creating jobs and empowering people to break the cycle of poverty. Soles4Souls has found that something as simple as a pair of shoes can make a big difference including impacting someone's health by preventing injuries and illness while providing dignity. Since 2006, they have kept over 83 million pairs of shoes from going to waste and has distributed them across 129 countries and all 50 U.S. states.

To learn more about Soles4Souls and the Koolaburra® by UGG® give back initiative please visit koolaburra.com.

About Koolaburra® by UGG®

Evoking Southern California's laidback coastal vibe, Koolaburra began as a tightly curated collection of women's footwear. Fast-forward 4 years, and our brand has become a destination for seasonless wardrobe staples for the whole family. Designed to be effortlessly incorporated into family life, every one of our products is made with the same dedication to quality, craftsmanship, comfort and value that's been the bedrock of our brand since day one. Koolaburra. Made for the modern family. For more information, visit: https://www.koolaburra.com @koolaburra #koola #koolaburra

About Deckers Brands

Deckers Brands Deckers Brands is a global leader in designing, marketing and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company's portfolio of brands includes UGG®, Koolaburra®, HOKA®, Teva® and Sanuk®. Deckers Brands products are sold in more than 50 countries and territories through select department and specialty stores, Company-owned and operated retail stores, and select online stores, including Company-owned websites. Deckers Brands has an over 40-year history of building niche footwear brands into lifestyle market leaders attracting millions of loyal consumers globally. For more information, please visit www.deckers.com.

About Soles4Souls

Soles4Souls turns shoes and clothing into educational and economic opportunities. Our programs, 4Opportunity, 4Relief, and 4EveryKid, aim to make a positive difference on the planet and in people's economic, educational, physical, and psychosocial well-being. Since 2006, more than 83 million pairs of shoes and pieces of clothing have helped create opportunities for people across 129 countries. Soles4Souls is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, with Regional Donation Centers and warehouse locations around the world. Visit soles4souls.org for more information.

