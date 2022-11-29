Derby Building Products Promotes Michael Morris to Senior Vice President of Sales

QUEBEC CITY, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Derby Building Products today announced the promotion of Michael Morris to the position of Senior Vice President of Sales. Mike started with Derby in January of 2018 as a Regional Sales Manager, and was promoted to Vice President of Sales in September of 2019 to lead sales for the Tando® brand. Today's promotion gives Morris responsibility for all Derby Brands across all channels in addition to customer service leadership.

"Mike has done an excellent job effectively leading our Pro-Channel Sales and Customer Service teams," said Ralph Bruno, CEO of Derby. "His leadership, personnel development, and experience in executing sales strategies have served Derby and our customer base well."

Bruno added that, in his new position, Morris will help lead the company's premium brands such as Beach House Shake®, the authentic composite shingle, TandoStone®, the #1 brand of composite stone, and NovikStone®, the leader in stone siding. Morris will also continue to build the Derby customer service group and the inside sales team.

Prior to joining Derby Building Products, Morris began his building products career selling home improvements with a remodeling company based in Pennsylvania. He then moved into distribution before launching the building products division at Palram Americas. Over his 10 years at Palram, Mike first served as Product Manager, then Director of the Building Products Business Unit leading all sales strategy and activities, and had responsibility for the overall profitability of the business unit.

A native of Pennsylvania, Morris also proudly served our country for five years in the United States Marine Corps. Mike currently resides in the Greater Philadelphia area with his wife Katie, daughter Ella (11), and son Michael (5).

About Derby Building Products

Derby Building Products, the leading manufacturer of innovative stone and shake creates new categories for the new construction, replacement, and remodeling markets under the Tando® and Novik® brands. As proven solutions designed to complement mixed material applications, both brands offer unmatched installation benefits, unparalleled durability and superior performance with virtually no maintenance. The Tando brand is marketed to the builder and pro contractor markets, while Novik is a DIY-focused brand in the home improvement retail channel as well as a vinyl siding complement. Derby Building Products operates from a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Quebec, Canada. Visit the Derby brands of Tando at www.tandobp.com, Beach House Shake at www.beachhouseshake.com, and Novik at www.novik.com.

