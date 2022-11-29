Cushion Announces Bobby Rahmanian as Chief Product Officer

Rahmanian will lead the product strategy as the bill pay company brings its new solution to market

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cushion, a fintech company building the easiest way for consumers to pay their bills, announced today that Bobby Rahmanian has joined the company's executive team as Chief Product Officer. With more than 23 years of experience in banking, lending, and payments, Rahmanian will help drive the bill pay solution's strategic plans for reimagining the way that consumer bills, subscriptions, and loans get paid in the United States.

"We're known for pushing the boundaries at Cushion, and it was important to find someone who was as passionate as we are about solving complex consumer problems in new and exciting ways," said Paul Kesserwani, founder and CEO of Cushion. "Bobby's extensive experience bringing payments and banking products to market, paired with his hunger for innovation, made it clear that he is the right person to lead Product at Cushion."

Previously, Rahmanian served as the Chief Product and Innovation Officer at CheckAlt Payment Solutions, the largest independent provider of receivables management, serving more than 1,000 merchants, fintechs, and financial institutions. There, he launched innovative solutions—such as electronic payment processing platforms and fraud prevention tools—automated customer onboarding, and built a product team from the ground up. Prior to CheckAlt, Rahmanian was Vice President of Product Management, Payments, at Kinecta Federal Credit Union, where he helmed strategic business decisions across all payment products for the credit union with $6.6 billion in assets. Rahmanian also served on an Advisory Board for Co-op Solutions, a payments and financial technology company for credit unions and community banks.

Rahmanian's hiring comes on the heels of Cushion's $12 million Series A announcement led by Rose Park earlier this year. He is one of several new executive hires working to make sure that Cushion becomes the place that consumers manage and pay their bills — while avoiding overdraft fees once and for all.

"The world of consumer finances has never been more complex," said Bobby Rahmanian. "In any given month, a person is forced to manage their regular bills—like utilities and internet—subscriptions, loans, and even Buy Now Pay Later individually and often manually. Now more than ever, consumers need a way to take control and avoid unnecessary overdraft fees. Cushion has a proven track record of innovating to tackle these problems, and I'm ecstatic to join this talented team and build on their momentum."

About Cushion

Cushion is reimagining the way that consumers pay their bills in America. Founded in 2016 in San Francisco, California, Cushion is a leader in automated bank and credit card fee negotiation, having secured customers more than $13 million in refunds. By expanding into bill pay, Cushion now offers consumers a single place to track, manage, and pay their bills so they can avoid overdraft and late fees altogether. Visit cushion.ai for more information.

