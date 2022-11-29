Carlos Perez Appointed Chief Transformation Officer

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GeoBlue, the leader in high-tech, high-touch health insurance solutions for the globally mobile, announces the appointment of Carlos Perez as Chief Transformation Officer, who joined the organization on November 14, 2022.

Carlos Perez joins GeoBlue as Chief Transformation Officer (PRNewswire)

Perez has over 20 years of experience, most recently holding the role of Chief Operating Officer at Bupa Global Latin America. Prior to that role, Perez held several other positions at Bupa Global, including Chief Information Officer, Director of Market Development and Business Integration for Latin America and IT Director for Infrastructure. Before Bupa Global, Carlos spent almost 20 years at Comfama, including three years as their Chief Information Officer.

Diego Fernández, President and CEO of GeoBlue said: "Carlos' expertise in customer experience and digital innovation will play a key role as we continue to evolve our offerings and deliver market-leading solutions that help our members navigate the complexities of international healthcare."

Perez shares, "Having worked with GeoBlue during my time at Bupa Global, I am familiar with the business and the passion the people of GeoBlue have for their members. I am excited about the opportunity we have to make international healthcare simpler for the globally mobile and look forward to partnering with the team to help give our members peace of mind as they pursue opportunities around the world."

Perez has a master's degree in digital transformation from the University of Barcelona and an MBA from the National University of Colombia. He also holds bachelor's degrees in both business administration and technology.

Owned and backed by 15 Blue Cross Blue Shield companies and Bupa Global, GeoBlue is the trade name for the international health insurance programs of Worldwide Insurance Services, an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, GeoBlue's purpose is to simplify the international healthcare experience for the globally mobile.

