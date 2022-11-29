Batteries Plus Celebrates 30th Anniversary of First Franchise Location

Fort Wayne, Indiana Franchisees Recognized by Leading Battery Retailer for Three Decades of Success and Growth

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus , the nation's largest and fastest-growing battery, light bulb, key fob and repair franchise, is celebrating its first ever franchisee-owned location's 30-year anniversary this month. Having opened in November of 1992 in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the original franchisees have been instrumental in the success and expansion of the Batteries Plus brand – helping propel the concept into a popular and profitable nationwide franchise.

(PRNewsfoto/Batteries Plus) (PRNewswire)

Three decades ago, Dan and Susan Manwaring were looking for a business opportunity that would allow them to pursue their dream of entrepreneurship but not knowing where to begin, the husband-and-wife team decided investing in a franchise concept would be the best fit for them. Extensive research coupled with the undeniable fact that there was a rising demand for battery and repair services, the Manwarings decided that Batteries Plus was the perfect fit for their new entrepreneurial venture. With the success of the first Batteries Plus location in Green Bay, Wisconsin which opened four years prior in 1988, the Manwarings knew they had a brand with tremendous potential on their hands.

The Manwaring's first location in Fort Wayne did exceptionally well which led them to open more Batteries Plus locations. Since opening their first store in 1992, the Manwarings have passed their legacy along to their son, Mike, and have opened 15 more locations across the state of Indiana and Kentucky. In the thirty years since the opening of their first location, the Manwarings have played a pivotal role in helping validate the Batteries Plus franchise opportunity for prospective owners.

"Starting our first business venture with Batteries Plus thirty years ago was the best decision we ever made," said Dan Manwaring. "As the first franchisees of Batteries Plus, we were not only able to learn the ropes firsthand through the founders of the company, but were also able to help hundreds of other potential franchisees as the brand expanded nationwide."

With over 700 store locations in operation nationwide, Batteries Plus franchise owners are passionate about providing essential products and services for their local communities. Positioned for the battery-powered future, Batteries Plus supplies fundamental products that power people's lives – cars, boats, golf carts, motorcycles, mobility scooters, thermometers, etc. Batteries Plus has also carved out a unique niche in the industry with its 'plus' services – including cell phone repair and key fob replacement – capitalizing on both its knowledge and service offerings.

"Batteries Plus has been built over the last thirty years on the backs of franchise owners like the Manwarings – hard working, dedicated business owners with a passion to help the communities in which they operate," said Scott Williams, CEO of Batteries Plus. "We wouldn't be where we are today without owners like the Manwarings and we are extremely proud of all they have accomplished over the last thirty years. It has been a pleasure to watch them grow and we are excited for what the future holds for them and their family."

To learn more about Batteries Plus, including information on the franchise opportunity or to tour a store virtually, visit batteriesplusfranchise.com .

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omnichannel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and key cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about one of Forbes®' Best Franchises to Buy in America, visit batteriesplusfranchise.com .

MEDIA CONTACT: Julianne Stevenson, Fishman Public Relations, jstevenson@fishmanpr.com or 224-558-2510

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Batteries Plus