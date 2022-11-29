AvaSure Appoints Four C-level Executives to Accelerate Next Stage of Growth

Acute virtual care leader hires new chief financial officer, chief marketing officer, chief people officer, and chief product officer

BELMONT, Mich., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AvaSure, the inventor of the TeleSitter® solution and the market leader in acute virtual care and patient safety monitoring, recently announced that it has appointed four executives with deep healthcare and business experience to drive its next phase of growth.

AvaSure provides virtual care platforms to health systems challenged to significantly reduce labor costs without sacrificing patient outcomes. Recognized by KLAS Research as the leader in reducing the cost of patient care, AvaSure offers the AvaSure TeleSitter® and TeleNurse™ solutions. AvaSure combines remote patient monitors, virtual nurses and other providers on a single platform to enhance clinical care without placing additional burdens on existing staff. www.avasure.com (PRNewswire)

The new executives are:

"We are thrilled to welcome such a talented group of seasoned executives to help shape the future of AvaSure as we continue to revolutionize acute virtual care with our market leading TeleSitter and TeleNurse™ solutions," said Adam McMullin, CEO, AvaSure. "As hospitals face an unprecedented mix of operational challenges ranging from staffing shortages to narrowing margins, they will increasingly look to virtual care and monitoring technology to reduce the cost of care and increase patient safety."

As CFO, Vaillancourt works closely with AvaSure's executive team to drive growth and provide scalable infrastructure. Vaillancourt has worked in finance for three decades, most recently serving as chief financial officer of RaySecur, a venture-capital-backed technology company. His expertise includes developing business strategy, operating plans and budgets, forecasting, raising equity capital and debt financing, in addition to management of finance and accounting functions.

Roth most recently served as chief marketing officer with FDS Amplicare, leading the company's growth through two acquisitions and successful business integration. Roth has more than 20 years of experience in leading high-growth marketing teams and driving demand generation initiatives. His specialties include healthcare marketing, product marketing, go-to-market strategy, business development, operations and enablement, and human capital management.

As chief people officer, Kocsis leads AvaSure's human resources and learning divisions. She has more than 30 years of government and healthcare industry experience in leadership roles, most recently serving as chief talent & learning officer for TractManager, a healthcare IT company based in Dallas, TX helping to secure talent and champion culture through six acquisitions before integrating with symplr. Her vast experience in leading organizational investment into people has included all practice areas of human resources, executive strategy, business process engineering, change management, organizational readiness, end-user training, and compliance programs.

Hansen joins AvaSure after serving as vice president of product management at UK-based eClinical company CALYX. Hansen has extensive experience in developing product management maturity, instituting new product processes, and strategic analysis. He has managed product teams and products themselves across healthcare, including clinical workflow, patient throughput, care communication, population health services, and others.

About AvaSure

AvaSure provides the leading hospital virtual care platform to systems with nursing and staffing shortages that are challenged to significantly reduce labor costs without sacrificing patient health outcomes. Recently recognized by KLAS Research as the leader in reducing the cost of patient care, AvaSure is the pioneer in providing best-in-class, video-based AvaSure TeleSitter® and TeleNurse™ solutions. As a trusted partner of more than 1000 hospitals, AvaSure combines remote patient monitors, virtual nurses and other providers on a single platform to enhance clinical care without placing any additional burdens on existing staff. To learn more about AvaSure visit www.avasure.com.

Media contact: Marcia Rhodes, mrhodes@acmarketingpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AvaSure