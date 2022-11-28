ViaSat-3 Satellite Completes Final Integrated Satellite Test

CARLSBAD., Calif., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global leader in satellite communications, announced today the ViaSat-3 Americas satellite has completed its Final Integrated Satellite Test (FIST) and has now progressed to the Flight Final phase of integration where it is undergoing final build-up to its flight configuration.

FIST is designed to test all the satellite's payload and bus systems to confirm they function properly following the stresses of mechanical environmental testing, which simulated the launch of the spacecraft. The satellite had already successfully completed mechanical environmental testing and thermal vacuum testing that simulated vacuum and extreme hot and cold conditions of space where the satellite will operate during its expected 15-year lifetime. FIST provided confirmation that the satellite continued to perform as designed following the mechanical and thermal stresses of the prior test phases.

"With the completion of the Final Integrated Satellite Test, we now have final confirmation that the satellite design and build process has produced a spacecraft that is ready for launch. We can now progress to the final buildup for flight and look forward to finishing the satellite soon and preparing it for transport from Boeing's facility in El Segundo, California to Cape Canaveral, Florida," said Dave Ryan, president of Space & Commercial Networks at Viasat.

"Completion of FIST is a significant milestone as we move towards spacecraft delivery and launch," said Ryan Reid, president of Boeing (NYSE: BA) Satellite Systems International. "We've validated the design and workmanship of the spacecraft after integration of our powerful 702 platform with Viasat's ultra-high throughput payload. These are some of the final steps as we prepare the spacecraft for delivery to launch."

The ViaSat-3 class of Ka-band satellites are expected to provide the best bandwidth economics in the industry with substantial flexibility to move and concentrate that capacity virtually anywhere there is demand - whether it is on land, in the ocean or in the air. The first two satellites are planned to focus on the Americas and EMEA, respectively, and the third satellite is planned to focus on the Asia Pacific region, to complete Viasat's global service coverage. The ViaSat-3 EMEA satellite is currently undergoing integration with spacecraft partner, Boeing, and the third ViaSat-3 satellite is undergoing final payload integration and testing at Viasat's Tempe, Arizona facility.

For more information on the ViaSat-3 constellation, visit: viasat.com/space-innovation/satellite-fleet/viasat-3/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward looking statements include among others, statements about the performance, capabilities and anticipated benefits of the ViaSat-3 class satellite platform, projected bandwidth economics, expected coverage, flexibility, useful life and other features of the ViaSat-3 constellation. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include: risks associated with the construction, launch and operation of the ViaSat-3 class satellites, including the effect of any anomaly, operational failure or degradation in satellite performance; the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the ViaSat-3 satellite platforms; unexpected expenses or delays related to the satellite system; the ability to successfully implement Viasat's business plan for broadband satellite services on Viasat's anticipated timeline or at all, including with respect to the ViaSat-3 satellite platforms; contractual problems, product defects, manufacturing issues or delays; regulatory issues; technologies not being developed according to anticipated schedules, or that do not perform according to expectations; and increased competition and other factors affecting the connectivity sector, generally. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in Viasat's SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including Viasat's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Viasat undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

