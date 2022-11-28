TELEFLORA CAMPAIGN HIGHLIGHTS LESS-TOLD HOLIDAY STORIES

Teleflora's "Leave No One Out This Holiday" Showcases How a Thoughtful Gesture is All We Need for a Holiday

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To help make this holiday season a little brighter for everyone, Teleflora, the world's leading floral delivery service, is highlighting the importance of believing in humanity and the immense power of a thoughtful gesture. In a moment when many Americans need that uplift, Teleflora's latest holiday campaign, "Leave No One Out This Holiday" shows how the gift of a Teleflora bouquet can help turn the holidays from lonely to lovely.

Teleflora Logo (PRNewsfoto/Teleflora) (PRNewswire)

Whether coping with the loss of a loved one, being across the miles from friends and family, working additional hours to help meet holiday demands, or for the thousands across the globe displaced from their homes, Teleflora's "Leave No One Out This Holiday" – which launches today – harnesses the power of humanity. The campaign shows how a thoughtful gesture can be the holiday gift we all need to make someone feel loved and cared about.

"We could all use a holiday miracle, and that is what's embodied in this new campaign," said Danielle Mason, vice president of marketing, Teleflora. "We have confronted so many challenges in recent years - a pandemic, a recession, a war abroad – and it can certainly take a toll on the holiday spirit. We know the power of a thoughtful gesture and it's why we're encouraging Americans to reach out to their neighbors and loved ones, check in on those around you, and let someone know you are thinking of them. Let's reignite humanity in the world by making someone feel loved this holiday."

The new spot follows someone who's always alone on Christmas Eve – Mrs. Claus. We follow her as she gets ready for bed, without any family or friends. To her surprise, there is a knock at the door, and she is greeted with a beautiful Teleflora holiday bouquet from her husband, Nick (Santa Claus). Immediately overwhelmed with happiness, she is reminded that someone special is thinking of her.

Filmed on-location in Poland, the campaign was developed by The Wonderful Company's in-house creative team, led by Chief Creative Officer Margaret Keene, in partnership with Mason and in collaboration with U.S.-based Hey Baby Films and Radioaktive Films, based in Ukraine.

"Now, more than ever, it's important to remember friends and loved ones, and to give each other the gift of holiday spirit," said Keene. "In the chaos of the holidays, it's easy for too many of us to get lost and lonely. We hope this spot will provide some uplift and serve as a gentle reminder to send a little love in every direction we can. We were so fortunate to shoot with Sune Sorensen and his incredibly talented team. They are exceptional storytellers and their selfless generosity and vision was an extraordinary experience for us to share."

In the spirit of humanity and leaving no one out these holidays, and with the people of Ukraine in our thoughts, Teleflora has partnered with the Ukrainian Saturday School, Ridna Shkola of Los Angeles to host a holiday pop-up on December 18 at the Ukrainian Culture Center to bring the magic of the holidays to refugee families.

"Leave No One Out This Holiday" will be featured on YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram, and is supported by targeted in-stream media buys on connected TV, digital, and mobile.

The campaign is an extension of Teleflora's overarching "Love Out Loud" brand platform, which launched during Christmas 2017. To share the holiday spirit with friends and family afar, Love Out Loud and surprise them with a unique Teleflora arrangement. Teleflora's best-selling Christmas lineup features beautifully curated arrangements always made by hand and delivered to your doorstep by a local florist. Each bouquet comes complete with a festive keepsake container that can be incorporated into home décor for years to come.

About Teleflora

About Teleflora

Say everything and share your "Love Out Loud™" with the gift of Teleflora® flowers—all made by hand and delivered to your doorstep by your local florist (contactless delivery available). By tapping nearly 10,000 member florists in North America alone, Teleflora—a part of The Wonderful Company—offers the kind of personal touch, artistry, and expertise you expect from a trusted neighborhood florist—even if that neighborhood is across the country.

