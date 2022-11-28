Sam Ghosn Elevated to Regional Director for the Ductile Iron Pipe Research Association

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ductile Iron Pipe Research Association (DIPRA) is pleased to announce that Sam Ghosn, M.A.Sc, P.Eng, has been elevated to the position of Regional Director for Canada.

"Sam's knowledge and expertise greatly benefit the Ductile Iron Pipe Research Association, our member companies, and the water professionals with whom he works," said DIPRA President Patrick J. Hogan. "We're very excited to elevate him to Regional Director, which is commensurate with his commitment to clean, safe drinking water. As municipalities face increasing pressures to replace aging water mains, our research and technical assistance can help ensure future generations will be drinking clean water because their pipeline projects are done right the first time using the strongest, most resilient pipes available."

Covering Canada, Sam works with utility managers, engineers, and water system operators by providing technical expertise to help answer their system planning, design, installation, and asset management questions related to Ductile iron pipe. He also helps municipal authorities to update their Ductile iron pipe specifications. He gives personalized technical training and speaks at major conferences in Canada and the U.S. Sam is a published author of technical papers on pipeline resilience [2021 Utility Engineering and Surveying Institute (UESI) Pipeline Division's annual conference] and on horizontal directional drilling (HDD) with Ductile iron pipe [accepted in 2022 for the North American Society for Trenchless Technology (NASTT) annual No-Dig Conference].

He represents DIPRA with the Bureau de Normalization du Quebec (BNQ) and is a volunteer board member for the Centre for Advancement of Trenchless Technologies at the University of Waterloo, ON. He is also a member of the American Water Works Association (AWWA) and the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE).

Sam is a licensed professional engineer in Ontario, Canada, and his education includes a Master of Science in Oil and Gas Engineering from the Memorial University of Newfoundland. He also holds Master of Science and Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering degrees from the Lebanese International University. Prior to joining DIPRA, Sam worked for Clean Water Works in Ottawa, and Marathon Underground in Manitoba.

About DIPRA

Founded in 1915, the Ductile Iron Pipe Research Association (DIPRA) has served as a resource and technical advisor to the water industry. DIPRA also provides representation on standards-making committees as well as technical research on a variety of applications-based topics. While DIPRA member companies have different names and locations, they share a common commitment to produce and deliver the finest quality water and wastewater pipe material in the world, Ductile Iron Pipe, and at the greatest possible value to its purchasers.

