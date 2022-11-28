Recorded Future Surpasses $250M ARR

Company Reaches Significant Milestone as Intelligence Proves Vital to Defend Against Converging Threats

BOSTON, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recorded Future, the intelligence company, today announced it has surpassed $250 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR), joining the ranks of the world's most successful SaaS companies. This marks a significant milestone for the company and cements its position as the leader in the growing market as intelligence proves vital to defend against converging threats.

Global threats are converging around us - whether they are cyber attacks, business continuity and operational disruptions, attacks on reputation, or influence operations campaigns with geopolitical consequences. As seen unfolding in the ongoing war in Ukraine, hybrid warfare operations have involved all threat dimensions including physical conflict, disinformation, supply chain disruptions, and cyber. Working with over 1,500 organizations around the world, including 40 governments, Recorded Future uniquely provides intelligence that spans across these threats.

"Over the next decade, we'll see the world become a reflection of the internet - whether it is money, transactions, intellectual property, entire businesses, and even identities - and that evolution expands the threat landscape. We're seeing this realization from organizations and governments alike, and our success is a testament to the growing market for intelligence and the vital role it plays in security. Recorded Future is uniquely positioned to meet the global demand." — Dr. Christopher Ahlberg, CEO and Co-Founder, Recorded Future

The Recorded Future Intelligence Cloud uniquely combines persistent data collection, large-scale graph analysis, and the analytical acumen of our global research team to provide the most complete coverage of intelligence across adversaries, their infrastructure, and the organizations they target, empowering business and security leaders to act with speed and confidence.

Recorded Future is the world's largest intelligence company. Recorded Future's Intelligence Cloud provides complete coverage across adversaries, infrastructure, and targets. By combining persistent and pervasive automated data collection and analytics with human analysis, Recorded Future provides real-time visibility into the digital landscape and empowers clients to take proactive action to disrupt adversaries and keep their people, systems, and infrastructure safe. Headquartered in Boston with offices and employees around the world, Recorded Future works with over 1,500 businesses and government organizations across more than 64 countries. Learn more at recordedfuture.com .

