Redragon Unveils Exhilarating Black Friday Plans for Exclusive Gaming Keyboards and Mice

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Redragon, an experienced gaming peripheral brand, has announced exciting Black Friday plans for its exclusive mechanical gaming keyboards and mice available at Amazon USA and Amazon Germany.

K565

The K565 keyboard is equipped with hot-swappable red switches that require less force to press and provide customers with satisfying clicks and linear feedback. It comes with 4 extra Outemu switches for replacement.

The K565 has conflict-free and programmable keys for smooth typing and custom macro programming. It allows customers to assign custom key actions, record macros, customize backlight effects, etc. helping to boost their productivity in gaming. It features 18 lighting effects with adjustable brightness and speed. The changeable RGB backlight makes it look cool and brings customers more fun in typing.

K629 RGB

The K629 RGB keyboard has an innovative 84-key layout that cuts more clumsy space off, while still supporting the functionality of practical arrow, multimedia and control keys. It also comprises removable red switches, conflict-free and programmable keys. Besides, it has 20 lighting effects with variable brightness and speed, letting customers create a cool atmosphere for gaming.

M910-K & M910-KS

The wired M910-K and wired/wireless M910-KS mice are designed with 9 lighting modes for an enjoyable gaming atmosphere.

Featuring two DPI switching modes, they can be switched among 5 DPI levels or freely adjusted from 250 to 8000 DPI.

With 9 programmable buttons, they let you customize your mouse and set the buttons for different functions. And they both have a rapid fire button for faster shots. One click of the rapid fire button equals three clicks of the left mouse button, enabling an efficient gaming performance.

Black Friday Plans

We're giving Redragon fans a great opportunity to get Christmas and New Year's gifts at surprisingly low prices. Great discounts on these gaming keyboards and mice are offered at Amazon US from Nov. 24 to Nov. 28 and at Amazon Germany from Nov. 18 to Nov. 28.

