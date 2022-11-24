G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL REPORTS 16.6% INCREASE IN SALES AND INCREASE IN ALL PROFIT PARAMETERS IN THIRD QUARTER 2022 COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

YAVNE, Israel, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ: WILC) (the "Company" or "Willi-Food"), a global company that specializes in the development, marketing and international distribution of kosher foods, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022

Sales increased by 16.6% to NIS 123.9 million ( US$ 34.9 million ) from NIS 106.3 million ( US$ 29.9 million ) in the third quarter of 2021.

Gross profit increased by 15.6% year-over-year to NIS 34.1 million ( US$ 9.6 million ).

Operating income increased by 16.7% year-over-year to NIS 9.5 million ( US$ 2.7 million ).

Net profit increased by 46.1% year-over-year to NIS 7.6 million ( US$ 2.1 million ).

Cash and securities balance of NIS 292.5 million ( US$ 82.6 million ) as of September 30, 2022 .

Basic earnings per share of NIS 0.55 (US$ 0.16) .

Management Comment

Zwi Williger & Joseph Williger, Co-Chairmen of the Board of Willi-Food, commented: "We are pleased to present the third quarter 2022 financial results which show significant increase in sales and improvements with all profit parameters compared to the third quarter of 2021. During the last period, there has been increased public discourse focusing on the increasing cost of living in Israel. We believe that, this discussion has led to a change in consumption habits of consumers, that translate to an increase with the consumption of non-branded food products replacing consumption of branded food products. We believe that our company that imports and sells mainly high quality non-branded food products is in good position to benefit from the increased focus on the cost of living in Israel.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Summary

Sales for the third quarter of 2022 increased by 16.6% to NIS 123.9 million (US$ 34.9 million) from NIS 106.3 million (US$ 29.9 million) in the third quarter of 2021. Sales increased mainly due to (i) increasing the range of the Company's products (ii) proper inventory management and (iii) improving the presence of the Company's line of products in stores.

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2022 increased by 15.6% to NIS 34.1 million (US$ 9.6 million), or 27.5% of revenues, compared to NIS 29.5 million (US$ 8.3 million), or 27.7% of revenues in the third quarter of 2021. The increase in gross profit was due to the increase in sales.

Selling expenses increased by 17.2% to NIS 18.7 million (US$ 5.3 million) compared to NIS 15.9 million (US$ 4.5 million) in the third quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase in expenses for advertising and promotion.

General and administrative expenses increased by 8.2% to NIS 5.9 million (US$ 1.7 million) compared to NIS 5.4 million (US$ 1.5 million) in the third quarter of 2021 primarily due to an increase in management compensation as a result of grants made under the Company's option plan.

Operating profit for the third quarter of 2022 increased by 16.7% to NIS 9.5 million (US$ 2.7 million) compared to NIS 8.2 million (US$ 2.3 million) in the third quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to the increase in sales and gross profit.

Financial income, net totaled NIS 0.04 million (US$ 0.01 million) compared to Financial expense, net of NIS 1.6 million (US$ 0.4 million) in the third quarter of 2021.

Willi-Food's income before taxes for the third quarter of 2022 was NIS 9.6 million (US$ 2.7 million) compared to NIS 6.6 million (US$ 1.9 million) in the third quarter of 2021.

Willi-Food's net profit in the third quarter of 2022 was NIS 7.6 million (US$ 2.1 million), or NIS 0.55 (US$ 0.16) per share, compared to NIS 5.2 million (US$ 1.5 million), or NIS 0.38 (US$ 0.11) per share, in the third quarter of 2021.

Willi-Food ended the third quarter of 2022 with NIS 292.5 million (US$ 82.6 million) in cash and securities. Net cash used in operating activities for the third quarter of 2022 was NIS 12.8 million (US$ 3.6 million).

First Nine Months of Fiscal 2022 Highlights

Sales increased by 8.2% to NIS 365.1 million ( US$ 103.1 million ) from NIS 337.3 million ( US$ 95.2 million ) in the first nine months of 2021.

Gross profit increased by 4.4% year-over-year to NIS 107.1 million ( US$ 30.2 million ).

Operating income decreased by 9.3% year-over-year to NIS 33.5 million ( US$ 9.4 million ).

Net profit decreased by 32.6% year-over-year to NIS 28.5 million ( US$ 8 million ), or 7.8% of sales.

Basic earnings per share of NIS 2.05 (US$ 0.58) .

First Nine Months Fiscal 2022 Summary

Sales for the first nine-months period ending September 30, 2022 increased by 8.2% to NIS 365.1 million (US$ 103.1 million) compared to NIS 337.3 million (US$ 95.2 million) in the first nine months of 2021. Sales increased mainly due to (i) increasing the range of the Company's products, (ii) proper inventory management and (iii) improving the presence of the Company's line of products in stores.

Gross profit for the first nine-months of 2022 increased by 4.4% to NIS 107.1 million (US$ 30.2 million), or 29.3% of revenues, compared to NIS 102.6 million (US$ 29.0 million), or 30.4% of revenues, in the first nine months of 2021. The increase in the gross profit was mainly due to the increased sales.

Operating profit for the first nine-months of 2022 decreased by 9.3% to NIS 33.5 million (US$ 9.4 million) from NIS 36.9 million (US$ 10.4 million) for the first nine-months of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to an increase in expenses for advertising and promotion.

Financial income net, totaled NIS 0.9 million (US$ 0.3 million) compared to financial income, net of NIS 17.6 million (US$ 4.9 million) in the first nine months of 2021. Financial income, net for the first nine months of 2022 was comprised mainly of income from changes in exchange rates in the amount of NIS 3.5 (US$ 1.0 million), interest and dividend income from the Company's portfolio of securities in the amount of NIS 6.8 million (US$ 1.9 million) and expenses for revaluation of the Company's portfolio of securities to fair value in the amount of NIS 8.9 million (US$ 2.5 million). Financial income, net for the first nine months of 2021 was comprised mainly of income from the Company's portfolio of securities in the amount of NIS 13.4 million (US$ 3.8 million).

Willi-Food's income before taxes for the first nine-months of 2022 was NIS 34.4 million (US$ 9.7 million) compared to NIS 54.5 million (US$ 15.3 million) in the first nine-months of 2021.

Willi-Food's net profit in the first nine-months of 2022 was NIS 28.5 million (US$ 8 million), or NIS 2.05 (US$ 0.58) per share, compared to NIS 42.3 million (US$ 11.9 million), or NIS 3.05 (US$ 0.86) per share, recorded in the first nine-months of 2021.

NOTE A: NIS to US$ exchange rate used for convenience only

Convenience translation of New Israeli Shekels (NIS) into U.S. dollars was made at the rate of exchange prevailing on September 30, 2022, with U.S. $1.00 equal to NIS 3.543. The translation is made solely for the convenience of the reader.

NOTE B: IFRS

The Company's consolidated financial results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022 are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

About G. Willi-Food International Ltd.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (http://www.willi-food.com) is an Israeli-based company specializing in high-quality, great-tasting kosher food products. Willi-Food is engaged directly and through its subsidiaries in the design, import, marketing and distribution of over 600 food products worldwide. As one of Israel's leading food importers, Willi-Food markets and sells its food products to over 1,500 customers and 3,000 selling points in Israel and around the world, including large retail and private supermarket chains, wholesalers and institutional consumers. The Company's operating divisions include Willi-Food in Israel and Euro European Dairies, a wholly owned subsidiary that designs, develops and distributes branded kosher, dairy-food products.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding trends, demand for our products and expected sales, operating results, and earnings. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. These risks and other factors include but are not limited to: war in Ukraine, the COVID-19 pandemic, disruptions to international commercial shipping and disruptions in commodity pricing monetary risks including changes in marketable securities or changes in currency exchange rates- especially the NIS/U.S. Dollar exchange rate, payment default by any of our major clients, the loss of one of more of our key personnel, changes in laws and regulations, including those relating to the food distribution industry, and inability to meet and maintain regulatory qualifications and approvals for our products, termination of arrangements with our suppliers, loss of one or more of our principal clients, increase or decrease in global purchase prices of food products, increasing levels of competition in Israel and other markets in which we do business, changes in economic conditions in Israel, including in particular economic conditions in the Company's core markets, our inability to accurately predict consumption of our products and changes in consumer preferences, our inability to protect our intellectual property rights, our inability to successfully integrate our recent acquisitions, insurance coverage not sufficient enough to cover losses of product liability claims, and risks associated with product liability claims. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 15, 2022. These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)



September 30,

December 31 September 30,

December 31

2 0 2 2 2 0 2 1 2 0 2 1 2 0 2 2 2 0 2 1 2 0 2 1

NIS US dollars (*)

(in thousands) ASSETS

























Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents 158,016 218,980 195,718 44,599 61,806 55,241 Financial assets carried at fair value

through profit or loss 134,506 150,153 154,090 37,964 42,380 43,491 Trade receivables 147,053 131,779 134,017 41,509 37,194 37,826 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 3,161 3,969 4,939 890 1,121 1,394 Inventories 71,811 48,115 59,528 20,268 13,580 16,802 Current tax assets 6,042 4,599 5,780 1,705 1,298 1,631 Total current assets 520,589 557,595 554,072 146,935 157,379 156,385













Non-current assets











Property, plant and equipment 92,067 87,868 87,245 25,986 24,800 24,625 Less - Accumulated depreciation 51,689 49,563 48,431 14,589 13,989 13,669

40,378 38,305 38,814 11,397 10,811 10,956













Right of use asset 3,679 4,695 4,088 1,038 1,325 1,154 Financial assets carried at fair value

through profit or loss 31,922 29,374 31,056 9,010 8,291 8,765 Goodwill 36 36 36 10 10 10 Total non-current assets 76,015 72,410 73,994 21,455 20,437 20,885















596,604 630,005 628,066 168,390 177,816 177,270 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

























Current liabilities











Current maturities of lease liabilities 569 1,372 1,136 161 387 321 Trade payables 16,985 (**)22,707 20,386 4,794 6,409 5,754 Employees Benefits 3,744 3,411 3,442 1,057 963 971 Financial liabilities at fair value through

profit or loss - (**)3,095 13,960 - 874 3,940 Other payables and accrued expenses 8,045 22,145 11,216 2,270 6,249 3,166 Total current liabilities 29,343 52,730 50,140 8,282 14,882 14,152













Non-current liabilities











Lease liabilities 3,310 3,466 3,062 934 978 864 Deferred taxes 1,997 3,823 2,017 564 1,079 569 Retirement benefit obligation 1,811 1,934 1,615 511 546 456 Total non-current liabilities 7,118 9,223 6,694 2,009 2,603 1,889 Shareholders' equity











Share capital 1,490 1,490 1,490 421 421 421 Additional paid in capital 170,760 170,760 170,760 48,196 48,196 48,196 Capital fund 247 247 247 70 70 70

355 - - 100 0 0 Treasury shares (628) (628) (628) (177) (177) (177) Retained earnings 388,878 397,505 400,322 109,760 112,194 112,990 Remeasurement of the net liability in

respect of defined benefit (959) (1,322) (959) (271) (373) (271) Equity attributable to owners of the

Company 560,143 568,052 571,232 158,099 160,331 161,229















596,604 630,005 628,066 168,390 177,816 177,270 (*) Convenience translation into U.S. dollars.

(**) Reclassified





G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)





Nine months Three months Nine months

ended ended ended

September 30, September 30, September 30,

2 0 2 2 2 0 2 1 2 0 2 2 2 0 2 1 2 0 2 2 2 0 2 1

NIS US dollars (*)

In thousands (except per share and share data)













Sales 365,124 337,325 123,900 106,268 103,055 95,209 Cost of sales 258,029 234,705 89,829 76,808 72,828 66,245













Gross profit 107,095 102,620 34,071 29,460 30,227 28,964













Operating costs and expenses:











Selling expenses 56,275 48,706 18,678 15,935 15,883 13,747 General and administrative expenses 17,349 17,179 5,856 5,415 4,897 4,849 Other income - 200 - 63 - 57



























Total operating expenses 73,624 65,685 24,534 21,287 20,780 18,539













Operating profit 33,471 36,935 9,537 8,173 9,447 10,425













Financial income 11,194 21,390 2,616 3,015 3,159 6,037 Financial expense (10,296) (3,825) (2,580) (4,602) (2,906) (1,080)













Total financial income (expense) 898 17,565 36 (1,587) 253 4,957



























Income before taxes on income 34,369 54,500 9,573 6,586 9,700 15,382













Taxes on income 5,881 12,216 1,951 1,372 1,660 3,448













Profit for the period 28,488 42,284 7,622 5,214 8,040 11,934













Earnings per share:











Basic/ diluted earnings per share 2.05 3.05 0.55 0.38 0.58 0.86













Shares used in computation of

basic/diluted EPS 13,867,017 13,867,017 13,867,017 13,867,017 13,867,017 13,867,017 Actual number of shares 13,867,017 13,867,017 13,867,017 13,867,017 13,867,017 13,867,017 (*) Convenience translation into U.S. dollars.















G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)

















Nine months Three months Nine months

ended ended ended

September 30, September 30, September 30,

2 0 2 2 2 0 2 1 2 0 2 2 2 0 2 1 2 0 2 2 2 0 2 1

NIS US dollars (*)

(in thousands)













CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES











Profit from continuing operations 28,488 42,284 7,623 5,214 8,040 11,934 Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash used

to continuing operating activities (Appendix A) (18,996) 19,524 5,251 33,372 (5,361) 5,511













Net cash used in continuing operating activities 9,492 61,808 12,874 38,586 2,679 17,445



























CASH FLOWS - INVESTING ACTIVITIES











Acquisition of property plant and equipment (4,823) (4,763) (1,447) (1,130) (1,361) (1,345) Proceeds from sale of marketable securities, net 9,833 2,174 (2,223) (12,987) 2,775 614 Proceeds from sale of property plant and equipment - 200 - 63 - 56 Proceeds from loans granted to others - 18,707 - - - 5,280













Net cash used in continuing investing activities 5,010 16,318 (3,670) (14,054) 1,414 4,605



























CASH FLOWS - FINANCING ACTIVITIES











Lease liability payments (1,611) (1,605) (583) (601) (455) (453) Dividend (39,932) (59,975) (19,966) (59,975) (11,271) (16,928)



























Net cash used to continuing financing activities (41,543) (61,580) (20,549) (60,576) (11,726) (17,381)



























Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (27,041) 16,546 (11,345) (36,044) (7,633) 4,669













Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of

the financial period 195,718 201,822 171,251 255,510 55,241 56,964













Exchange losses (profit) on cash and cash equivalents (10,661) 612 (1,890) (486) (3,009) 173



























Cash and cash equivalents of the end of the

financial year 158,016 218,980 158,016 218,980 44,599 61,806 (*) Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars.















G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD. APPENDIX A TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)

CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

A. Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash from operating activities:









Nine months Three months Nine months

ended ended ended

September 30, September 30, September 30,

2 0 2 2 2 0 2 1 2 0 2 2 2 0 2 1 2 0 2 2 2 0 2 1

NIS US dollars (*)

(in thousands)













Decrease (increase) in deferred

income taxes (20) 3,055 (201) 660 (6) 862 Unrealized loss (gain) on marketable

securities 8,885 (13,301) 1,892 (1,182) 2,508 (3,754) Depreciation and amortization 4,958 4,732 1,660 1,631 1,399 1,336 Capital gain on disposal of property

plant and equipment - (200)

(63)

(56) Exchange gain (losses) on cash and

cash equivalents 10,661 (612) 1,890 486 3,009 (173) Unrealized gain of financial liabilities

at fair value through profit or loss (13,960) - (1,310) - (3,940) - Share-based payment expense 355 - 355 - 100 - Changes in assets and liabilities:











Increase (decrease) in trade

receivables and other receivables (496) (**) 15,183 8,588 (**) 785 (140) 4,286 Decrease (increase) in inventories (12,283) 11,399 2,066 10,348 (3,467) 3,217 Increase (decrease) in trade and other

payables, and other current

liabilities (6,073) 12,865 (6,767) 16,868 (1,713) 3,631 Income tax paid (11,023) (**) (13,597) (2,922) (**) 3,839 (3,111) (3,838) Net cash flows from operating

activities (18,996) (**) 19,524 5,251 (**)33,372 (5,361) 5,511







(*) Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars. (**) Reclassified This information is intended to be reviewed in conjunction with the Company's filings with the Securities and

Exchange Commission.

