Thanksgiving Day 2022: LILYSILK Gives Thanks by Continuously Giving Back, Inspiring Society to Live Spectacularly

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live spectacular, sustainable lives, is giving thanks this Thanksgiving Day 2022 by giving back to society, especially women and children. The positive energy derived from this virtuous cycle has empowered the global silk icon to perpetually give thanks by continuously giving back, allowing it to improve every step of the way since it started out over a decade ago in 2010.

Support in the Fight Against Breast Cancer

In October this year, LILYSILK proudly announced a partnership with and donated $5,000 to National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.® (NBCF) to promote Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The donation supports NBCF and Helping Women Now® by providing early detection, education and support services to those affected by breast cancer.

LILYSILK Support in the Fight Against Breast Cancer (PRNewswire)

Treat Yourself and Live Spectacularly

LILYSILK celebrated self-care for its 2022 "Galentine's Day" with a "Treat Yourself" Campaign, which encouraged women to treat themselves and their friends with more care and comfort. As part of the special campaign, LILYSLK partnered with popular beauty brand Benefit Cosmetics for a joint giveaway on Instagram.

Victory Outreach Women's Recovery Home

Since 2018, LILYSILK has donated various products to Victory Outreach Women's Christian Recovery Home, Pomona, California, including silk comforters, pillows, and blankets, to provide better living conditions for individuals restarting a new life.

LILYSILK x Oscar's Kids

In November 2021, LILYSILK collaborated as an official sponsor for the inaugural #OscarsKids Pajama Party with Melissa Rauch. Oscar's Kids, an international pediatric cancer charity supporting children and their families, was founded in honor of Oscar Keogh who tragically passed away from DIPG, aged 5. Melissa was so inspired by his life that she started the charity with Oscar's parents.

ABOUT LILYSILK

LILYSILK is a luxurious silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live a better life and more sustainable lifestyle. Our care for one another and the planet is what drives us. Not all silk is created equal: we craft our products from the finest natural fibers, are committed to zero waste, and delivering exceptional service. We want to bring you ultimate comfort in every passing moment, every day and forevermore. It is our goal to make you live spectacularly and make the planet a better place.

LILYSILK x Oscar’s Kids Pajama Party (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LILYSILK